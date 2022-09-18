Kanye West compares himself to Moses and suggests he’s not sleeping much

Kanye West once again deleted his Instagram page, but he returned with a new Stories post on Sunday.

The 45-year-old rapper shared a sharp message in which he seemed to put himself in the same league as the Bible’s Moses.

He also seemed to imply that those around him were concerned about his sleep schedule, or lack thereof.

West’s Insta Stories post featured white text on a simple black background, similar to many of his posts in recent weeks.

‘No one asked Moses how much he slept,’ he wrote.

Kanye apparently wanted his 17.2 million followers to see the correct sentiment as he initially posted a version of the lyrics with a typo before deleting it and reposting a corrected version.

West has previously been open about suffering from bipolar disorder, a condition that involves major mood swings between heightened states of mania (or a less severe hypomania) and depression.

While in manic or hypomanic states, people may sleep significantly less than usual, and lack of sleep can also trigger manic states.

In 2020, in the midst of his doomed presidential campaign, West’s then-wife Kim Kardashian discussed his diagnosis publicly on social media and appeared to suggest that it was related to his bizarre behavior at the time.

In recent months, he has feuded with her and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, and he has also launched barrages at her over the parentage of their four children.

His latest Instagram post comes after an ongoing feud with his business partners Gap and Adidas.

He last week announced plans to end his clothing partnership with Gap, and he has shared several critical messages about Adidas after he claimed the brand stole his Yeezy designs for some of its new projects.

Kanye, who also goes by the name Ye, recently sat down and opened up about the new Alo Mind full podcast with Alo Yoga Co-Founder and CEO, Danny Harris.

During the 36-minute interview, the Flashing Lights singer, 45, briefly touched on her past relationship with Kim, 41, and co-parenting North, nine; The weekend, six; Chicago, four; and Salme, three.

Their divorce was filed last year in February 2021, and the artist stated that the TV personality is currently ‘basically 80 percent of the time raising these kids.’

Towards the middle of the podcast episode, Kanye started talking about better preparing for the future, stating, ‘everything happens for a reason’.

The rapper added: ‘You know you get to a point and every time you get to that point, everybody’s going to be like “Oh, it’s mental health” and everybody wants you to apologize a million times.’

‘Because everybody wants to have everybody so doped up, so controlled that you’re not even allowed to justify the things you give to your family,’ he further explained.

‘The idea of ​​taking control and opinions or anything away from the mother or father takes away someone’s meaning in life,’ emphasizing that ‘Your home is your original church’.

So even to this day, I still want to give Kim advice on things that can help, because it goes to the kids. She still, pretty much 80 percent of the time, has to raise those kids.’

The two stars began dating years back in 2012 and tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in 2014.

However, after seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning singer due to ‘irreconcilable differences’. In March 2022, the Kardashians star was declared legally single.

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old posted furious screenshots of a text argument between him and Kim about where their children should go to school, which he simply captioned with a popcorn emoji.

Their children currently attend a private school in Los Angeles, but Kanye apparently wanted them transferred to his own newly opened Donda Academy.

In the lyrics, Kanye raged at Kim: ‘You don’t have to say that about where the kids go to school’, before asking: ‘Why [do you] few [a] say. “Because you’re half white?”

Kim responded by sending him a message from Kris herself, who begged him to stop berating her because of how much it ‘stresses’ her at her age.

‘You don’t care much about my black children and where they go to school. They don’t want to make playboy and sex tapes,’ Kanye shot back, taking a stab at Kim’s star-making porn video and her Playboy cover. ‘Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.’

Days later, however, Kanye returned to Instagram to reveal that he and Kim had apparently worked things out. ‘Hey guys I’m baaaaack. Sorry for taking so long to write, I just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools.’

In the middle of podcastYe revealed that he had never sat down and read an entire book before.

“I haven’t actually done a book,” he said. “Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me. And talking is like having the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.’

He also weighed in on his opinion that people should start talking to each other like Yoda from the classic Star Wars franchise to only use words that they ‘absolutely need to’.

Kanye added that he believes his grandchildren or great-grandchildren will one day get to the ‘linguistic level’ where they don’t need to speak at all, but instead just look at each other, like ‘straight Jedi’.

While other topics were explored, such as the record producer’s belief in ‘banning stairs’, Ye also hit back at people claiming he was ‘crazy’. He put it: ‘Sometimes it’s not that I’m not right. I’m just not right now.’

‘People shame the concept of mental health. It is the lowest form of discrimination. Even a crazy person can call you crazy. It’s an interesting weight to carry. It’s like a mark of the beast on my ego.’

“I can do something crazy in the best way, but if a random person on the street says, ‘That was crazy,’ then I want to be a little bit.”

‘It hurts as a person, it hurts my feelings. Then I start talking about how I made all this money to try to make up for people putting me down, the star continues. finished.