Kanye West claims that he “caught” Kim Kardashian in an affair with Chris Paul

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kanye West accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of having an affair with married Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul in one of his latest tweets before being kicked off the platform last night for a series of highly offensive and anti-Semitic comments.

The rapper – who has a history of mental illness and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder – shocked even his harshest critics yesterday with his tirades on Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast.

He said he “liked Hitler,” denied the Holocaust, and insisted that anyone who disagreed with him or tried to silence him was trying to censor free speech. After unraveling on Infowars, he continued his tirades on Twitter before being booted by Elon Musk.

In one of his last tweets, West—determined to stir up controversy—said, “Let’s break one last window before we head out the door. [sic] here,” seemingly aware that Musk was only seconds away from banishing him.

In one of his last tweets, West—determined to stir up controversy—said, “Let’s break one last window before we head out the door. [sic] here,” seemingly aware that Musk was only seconds away from banishing him

Kim with Paul (right) and his wife Jada in 2012. Kim’s representatives declined to comment on the allegation of the affair

He tweeted a photo of Paul and wrote, “I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.’

Kim’s representatives declined to comment when approached by DailyMail.com on Friday.

Paul who has been married to wife Jada since 2011, has not yet responded to questions.

Kim, 42, who was spotted in Miami last night in a barely there outfit, has not commented at all on her ex’s anti-Semitic tirades.

She is already facing widespread backlash for her partnership with Balenciaga amid a child image scandal sweeping the fashion house.

Kim and Paul can be seen together again in 2014 on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno

The 42-year-old, seen last night in Miami during Art Basel, has battled multiple controversies this week

Chris Paul and his wife Jada have yet to respond to questions about West’s accusation. The couple have been married since 2011 and have two children

The reality TV star turned businesswoman said she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand.

It has since been revealed that she turned down an offer to star in their 2023 campaign before publicly denouncing them.

It’s not the first time West has publicly targeted his ex-wife while seemingly in the throes of a mental breakdown.

He previously accused her of wanting to have an abortion when she discovered she was pregnant with their eldest daughter, North, and has repeatedly attacked her famous family in other rambles.

The couple finalized their divorce last week, with West ordered to pay $200,000 a month in child support.

Earlier on Thursday, Kanye had what appeared to be a complete mental breakdown on Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast

After appearing on Jones’ show, the rapper tweeted a swastika in a Star of David claiming it would be his “presidential logo”

Elon Musk suspended him from Twitter and accused him of inciting violence with the comments

In his Infowars meltdown, he said his ex-wife was rejected by the “devil” and she was “pushed” into business ventures like her show on Hulu.

“She was pushed into the sex tape, she was forced to say she had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace.

“Hulu doesn’t love you, Kim. Disney doesn’t love you, Kim. Come home Kim. Come home to Christ.

‘Go to Allah. Go to Jesus. Marry Tom Brady, but get married and use your platform as an influence to keep families together.”

Kanye has now lost what appeared to be his latest business offer – a deal to buy the site Parler – as a result of yesterday’s blowout.

He had previously lost his business partnerships with Adidas and Gap.