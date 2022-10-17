Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian’s fireplace romp with Pete Davidson spurred on by Jewish Zionists

Kanye West shot Jewish people again in response to a sex story about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West, 45, in an interview on Drink Champs released Saturday, responded to a recent series in the Hulu series The Kardashians, in which Kardashian, 41, spoke about how Davidson, 28, made love to her in front of a fireplace as a tribute to her grandmother.

“We’re Jews, so I can’t be an anti-Semite,” West told hosts NORE and DJ EFN. “First of all, I want my stadiums back. The media that called me an “abuser” when I tried to… Get Pete Davidson away from my kids who tattooed my kids’ names on him, Skete. ‘

He went on to say that Kim’s sexual confession in the reality TV series hinted at Jewish Zionist practice.

Kim is a Christian – on TMZ, I saw it yesterday, it said, ‘Pete Davidson and Kim had sex by the fireplace to honor their grandmother,’ he said. “It’s Jewish Zionists who are about that life, who tell this Christian woman who has four black children to spread that as a message in the media.”

He continued: ‘So when I drive by and I see the Hulu ads and I see the JP [Morgan Chase] advertisements, I now let you know that the devil is a defeated enemy – you cannot poison me.’

West filed for divorce from West in February 2021, and the former couple are parents to four children: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three. Kardashian was romantically involved with the Saturday Night Live alum from October to last August.

The former couple was seen on an Instagram recording earlier this year

West said it is the Jewish Zionists who are about that life who tell this Christian woman who has four black children to spread that as a message in the media.

Prior to their split, Kim opened up about her sexual encounter with Davidson while speaking to her grandmother on a segment of the show.

She said, ‘You know what’s so crazy? Pete and I stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we sat talking for hours in front of the fireplace. I said, “My grandma told me that you really live when you have sex in front of the fireplace. And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in your honor. I know that’s probably scary.”

West’s vitriolic message to the Jewish people was his second in as many weeks, as he tweeted: ‘I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE… The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too… you’ve been playing with me and trying to blacken anyone who is against your agenda.’

Prior to their split, Kim opened up about her sexual encounter with Davidson while speaking to her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell on a segment of the show

West’s vitriolic message to the Jewish people was his second in as many weeks as last week, when he posted an anti-Semitic message on Oct. 7 after facing restrictions on Instagram.

In the controversial interview, West also said that “Jewish media shut me out” after a previous interview with a separate channel failed to air; and that “Jewish people control the black voice.”

On the show, West said he spoke without fear of harming his professional or personal life as he said he has already been exposed to numerous impacts.

‘You’ve f****ed me so much that you’ve already Black Mirrored me; you’ve already made people think I’m crazy, you’ve already taken my family away, you’ve taken all my friends apart. I don’t have any famous friends.’

He noted that none of his show business colleagues have given him the address as he did not know where his child was.

West also targeted talk show host Trevor Noah, who earlier this year criticized his behavior during a public series of outbursts against Kardashian and Davidson.

“Trevor Noah, not even from America, he just looks black, doesn’t he?” said West. “I’m going to say, yo, Kim, it’s getting dangerous, he’s all like, ‘He’s so crazy, he’s so OJ.’ Nori just wants the family back together, I just want the family back together.’