Home Kanye West claims he sees “good things” about Hitler and believes he has ‘brought value to the world’
Categories: US

Kanye West claims he sees “good things” about Hitler and believes he has ‘brought value to the world’

‘I love Hitler’: Kanye West appears on Alex Jones podcast with white supremacist Nick Fuentes to spew MORE anti-Semitic bile – and encourage people to visit R. Kelly and Weinstein in prison

  • West appeared on Infowars Thursday with Nick Fuentes, wearing a cloth mask that covered his entire face
  • The disgraced rapper said he ‘likes’ Hitler and told people to ‘stop dissing Nazis’
  • West, 45, has a documented history of mental health problems and has been open about his bipolar disorder
  • In recent months, he has shocked critics on a new level with repeated anti-Semitic remarks

By Jennifer Smith, Chief Reporter for Dailymail.Com

published: 18:34, December 1, 2022 | Updated: 18:52, Dec 1, 2022

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kanye West said Thursday he sees “good things” about Hitler and brought “value” to the world during an appearance on the Alex Jones podcast, where he also called Jews “pedophiles” and encouraged people to call R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein in prison.

Related Post
  1. Iowa cops now plan to dig up land of ‘serial killer’ whose daughter claimed he killed up to 70 women

    Iowa police are planning to excavate farmland after a woman claimed her father was a…

  2. NFL Week Eight LIVE: Jets Host Patriots, Dolphins Are In Detroit And Raiders Are Visiting Saints

    NFL Week Eight LIVE: The Jets host the Patriots, Tua Tagovailoa looks set to maintain…

  3. Biden dodges questions about his upcoming 80th birthday during radio interview

    President Joe Biden, 79, dodged questions about his 80th birthday and eligibility for office on…

Wearing a cloth mask to cover his entire face, West ranted, “I see good things about Hilter … every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Jones, who is no stranger to controversy himself, stepped in to say he didn’t like Nazis.

Kanye joked, “I love Hitler.” He later said, “We have to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

They are the latest in a string of anti-Semitic remarks from the disgraced rapper, who had lunch with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago last week.

West – who has a documented history of mental health problems and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder – had already lost business partnerships with Adidas and Gap before the anti-Semitic spat erupted.

He’s almost completely cut off from the entertainment and fashion industries he used to dominate, and has a rocky relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West (left) appears Thursday on Alex Jones’ podcast Infowars with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Kanye – now called ‘Ye’ – said he ‘likes Hitler’ and that he ‘brought value’

West made the inflammatory remarks during an appearance on the Alex Jones podcast Infowars, where he also called Jared Kushner a “Zionist” and encouraged people to visit convicted sex offenders Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly in prison.

Alex Jones on his Infowars podcast on Thursday

West sat next to Jones, a Bible placed in front of him. Sometimes he would hold what looked like a fisherman’s basket and wrestle with a bottle of Snapple.

“They always want to write me off and say Ye is so crazy, so crazy, so crazy,” he said.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: broughtdaily mailGoodHarvey WeinsteinHitlerKanyeKanye WestKellynewsseesWestWorld
17 hours ago

Recent Posts

Sajid Javid, ex-Cabinet minister, says he won’t stand in the next election

Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…

3 mins ago

Disadvantages and Advantages of Replica Watches

Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…

11 mins ago

John Lewis and Abrdn team up to build 1,000 homes

John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…

12 mins ago

Google discusses the difficulties of creating a 24-hour time picker

The Material Design team has an interesting blog post into what it calls the “24-hour…

16 mins ago

The law has now passed the first major tranche of workplace reforms. Here’s how things are changing

The federal government is heralding its industrial relations reforms as a Christmas present for the…

16 mins ago

The three jewels that will help us live more harmoniously

What does a rewarding life look like to you? How about this … imagine you’ve…

17 mins ago