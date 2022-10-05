Kanye West calls the Kardashians LIARS as Khloe Kardashian hit out at rapper in public spat over Kim

Kanye West has accused the Kardashian family of “essentially kidnapping” his daughter Chicago on her birthday, while continuing to claim ex-wife Kim Kardashian prevented him from seeing their children.

The charge came as Khloe Kardashian made a public plea for the rapper to stop “breaking down” her sister after Kanye ramped up his family conflict amid ongoing controversy over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Kim, 41, – who is co-parents of North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with the rapper – previously denied his claim that she hosted a secret birthday party for their daughter Chicago in January this year, after claiming the reality star had refused to tell him where it was.

“AND FOR ALL THE AUDIENCE SO CONTAMINATED ABOUT MY T-SHIRT,” Kanye, 43, wrote in his latest Instagram diatribe, adding: “WHERE WERE YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY CHILDREN.”

In response, Khloe, 38, begged him to “STOP taking Kimberly down and using our family if you want to deviate,” insisting that he “leave her and the family out of it so the kids can be raised peacefully.”

Kanye fired back at his Instagram page, calling the Kardashians “LIARS” and accusing them of “PUPING BASICAL CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER IS NOT THERE.”

Fury: Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West got into a public feud on social media on Wednesday, as tensions erupted over his lingering claims about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

The controversy started at Kanye’s Paris Fashion Week show, where he unveiled a set of shirts with the tagline, “White Lives Matter.”

Kanye and right-wing political pundit Candace Owens were pictured together wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts during the party on the catwalk.

Kanye soon faced a deluge of criticism, including from Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who called the shirts “pure violence.”

Kanye doubled down saying, “EVERYONE KNOW BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM” and posted Gabriella’s fashion sense on Instagram.

Fighting back: In response, Khloe, 38, begged him to ‘STOP taking down Kimberly and use our family if you want to deviate’

Going For It: Kanye Fired Back At His Instagram Page, Calling The Kardashians ‘LIARS’ And Accusing Them Of ‘BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY’

Family Matters: Kanye and Kim, who married in Florence in 2014, have four children together: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three

But he eventually removed the jokes about Gabriella and replaced them with a serious post where he referred to “Gabby” as his “sister.”

The Power rapper claimed that he and “Gabby” had a two-hour meeting followed by dinner at a restaurant, filmed by Baz Luhrmann at the request of Anna Wintour.

Kanye continues to face backlash from public figures ranging from Gigi Hadid to Venus Williams, and his publicist Jason Lee has retired.

In a new Instagram post this Wednesday, Kanye tried to defend himself by criticizing his ex-wife and her family.

As they were: Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after months of rumors that their marriage was on the brink of collapse; pictured in 2020

His past rants about his former in-laws memorably include denouncing Kim’s mother Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong Un.”

“I ASK GIGI AND VENUS’S PERSPECTIVES WHEN I DON’T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY,” he wrote in his final diatribe.

“GABBY TOLD ME SHE DON’T disagree (and I do in a nice way) SHE SAID IT WAS IN HER GROUP CHAT,” Kanye claimed.

“SO WHY WAS EVERYONE SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY T-SHIRT,” he asked, “BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDAHIANS NOT TO SEE MY DAUGHTER.”

Kanye, who previously sparked controversy over political stances like supporting Donald Trump and saying four centuries of slavery “sounds like a choice,” wrote: “OR WE CALL ONLY WHEN WE WANT TO DESTROY ONE BLACK MAN BEFORE REALLY HAVING ANOTHER ONE.” POLITICAL OPINION.’

He added, “AND FOR ALL THE PUBLIC SO CONTAMINATED ABOUT MY T-SHIRT WHERE WERE YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY CHILDREN,” insisting that “I WENT PUBLIC SUPPORT AT THE TIME.”

In the year and a half since Kim filed for divorce, Kanye has activated his social media multiple times to argue with her publicly, often over the kids.

In January, Kanye claimed Kim had thrown Chicago a birthday party without informing him, and refused to give him the address when he found out.

Meanwhile, sources in the Kardashian camp said: TMZ that Kim and Kanye initially talked about having two separate parties for Chicago – but that Kanye eventually decided he wanted to go to Kim’s event.

Kanye eventually arrived at the Chicago birthday party, where he was pictured having what appeared to be a civilized conversation with Kris.

When Kanye revived the issue on his Instagram page this week, Khloe wrote, “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media, but YOU keep bringing it here. You’re the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful, but please STOP taking Kimberly down and using our family if you want to deviate.”

She continued: “Again with the birthday story. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion everyone is tired of it. You always know exactly where your kids are and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I’ve seen all the lyrics to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to be there, you came.’

Khloe added sharply, “As you’ve pointed out yourself, she takes care of your kids 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of it so the children can grow up peacefully.”

The Revenge Body star concluded, “I come from a place of love and I’m happy to continue this conversation in private if you’d like.”

However, rather than keep the discussion behind closed doors, Kanye posted a screenshot of Khloe’s comment on Instagram and gave a fiery response.

“YOU LIE AND ARE A LIAR, YOU KIDDED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SOON SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER IS NOT THERE,” he raved.

He claimed his fellow rapper Travis Scott, who shares two children with Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner, “GIVED ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDREN’S PARTY THAT HOW YOU PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS.”

Kanye added to his previous allegations: “YOU ALSO HAD A PARTY FOR THE BIRTHDAY OF THE PSALMS, WHEN I FLIGHTED BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEAR ABOUT PICTURES FROM THE PARTY ONLINE .’

Kanye furious: “I NEED TO SEE MY CHILDREN 100% OF THE TIME, BUT SINCE THERE IS A DIVORCE IT HAS TO BE 50% OF THE TIME.”

In reference to his late mother, after whom he named his latest album, he wrote: ‘YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE WITH DONDA AS THAT IN JESUS’ NAME.’