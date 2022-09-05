Kanye West calls out fake Kim Kardashian diarrhea post & mocks Pete Davidson again

As Kanye West continues to post nonstop over Labor Day Weekend, he took a moment to clarify a manipulated post about Kim Kardashian and her bathroom habits.

The 45-year-old mogul shared a viral post that looked like it came from him, but in fact it wasn’t.

He shared the post again, adding, “This wasn’t mine. Someone copied my text style and wrote something unfunny.’

Clarification: While Kanye West continues to post nonstop over Labor Day Weekend, he took a moment to clarify a manipulated post about Kim Kardashian

On Sunday, you closed a meme that said “Kim has a lot of diarrhea. As much more than a normal person should have,” his ex-wife’s name covered in a thick pink smear.

As he shared it on his Instagram account, sandwiched between a raft of other posts, he made it clear it wasn’t him who wrote it.

The music artist took the opportunity to clarify another message that was misunderstood as written by him.

He added in the caption: “I know you guys will be disappointed, but I didn’t actually write it [sic] who said, “Friends weren’t funny either,” but I wish I had. I’d like to know who came up with that. I like to post comments.’

Set the record straight: On Sunday, “you closed a meme that reads, “Kim has a lot of diarrhea. As much more than a normal person should, “covering his ex-wife’s name with a thick pink smudge”

On a roll: Kanye hasn’t given up as he continues to flood Instagram with a deluge of posts

He continued, without using punctuation, ‘Because you’re all hilarious. I like funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons why Skete and I could never be friends’ Piet Davidson.

Then the father of four listed his go-to comedians, adding, “Comedically, some of my favorites are Me Mitch Hedberg Anthony Jeselnik Louis CK Jerrod Carmichael Deray JP Smooth Mase Elon Musk 50 Justin LaBoy GLC Eddie Murphy Sakiya Sandifer Chris Rock Larry David Kevin Hart (In Jumanji) and of course King David Dave Chapelle.’

He concluded the caption by explaining, “I like to fight jokes. Sometimes we have to laugh so as not to cry, even when we’re dealing with serious topics.”

“S*** be the funniest if it’s true that bastard commenting on my outfit actually works at universal Daniel Cherry Pop really wore that hat,” he finished, referring to a previous post he made about the Adidas manager .

Parents of four: Earlier this week, the rap star had furiously posted screenshots of his text arguments with Kim about where their kids should go to school

It comes after West briefed his followers on the state of affairs between him and Kim as they argued over their children’s education.

He revealed on Saturday that he had a ‘good meeting’ with his ex afterward furiously posting screenshots of his back and forth with her about where their kids should go to school.

But when he took to his Instagram this weekend, he wrote: “Hi guys, I’m sorry it’s taking so long to post, I just had a great meeting with Kim about the schools.”

However, he used the rest of his caption to continue bashing a slew of enemies, including Adidas director Daniel Cherry, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, and more.

Ridiculous: The 45-year-old rapper turned designer has publicly expressed a feud with Adidas, whom he collaborates with through his Yeezy empire

The rapper-turned-designer publicly declared a feud with Adidas, with whom he collaborates through his Yeezy empire.

Plus, he added fuel to his fallouts with Cudi and Davidson.

He directed his anger at Cherry, Adidas’ Senior Vice President/General Manager, and released a series of threatening and angry messages.

In one of the posts, he shared an edited image of Cudi and Cherry standing side by side with an Adidas logo taped to each of their chests.

He joked that ‘I’m sure this photo will send adidas stock through the ceiling. Welcome Jing Ulrich, who sits on the board of adidas and JP Morgan. So it makes sense now that when I wanted to sell, JP Morgan was silent.”

In line with his earlier posts, the caption consisted of one long continuous sentence with grammatical and spelling errors, making it difficult to fully distinguish.

Not OK: He turned his anger on Cherry, Adidas’ Senior Vice President/General Manager, he released a series of threatening and angry messages

Against a black background, he typed in white capital letters, “I guarantee you’ll have to move before I’m legally done with you.”

West called the executive a “venture capitalist who” [sic] only adventure is capitalism,” continues, “Can’t create, so they try to outdo the creatives. Die slowly.’

In a separate but equally disturbed post, he added, “F— A VC. WHAT NOW.’

Ye’s frustration stems from feeling left out of managing the Yeezy Gap brand he led.