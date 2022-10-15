Kanye West brushes off the drama and enjoys an ice cream

Kanye West dismissed the latest drama and enjoyed an ice cream while going about his day in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 45-year-old rapper stopped by the store in Calabasas before heading to his warehouse after it was claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is no longer takes his calls and has freed herself from his seemingly endless bickering.

He stripped down from his usual outlandish ensembles and sported a white long-sleeved top with a graphic print for his outing.

Out and about: Kanye West, 45, dismissed the latest drama and enjoyed an ice cream while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday

Kanye wore his shirt tucked into a pair of black Levi jeans and he covered his head with a black baseball cap.

He’s been a fan of rain boots lately and went on to rock a quirky pair of Balenciaga x crocs footwear.

He enjoyed the huge frozen dessert and scrolled through his phone as he left the ice cream shop.

Casual: The rapper stripped down from his usual quirky ensembles and wore a white long-sleeved top with a graphic print for his outing

It comes just hours after Kim and Kanye narrowly avoided an awkward encounter when they arrived separately at their eldest daughter North’s basketball game.

North, aged nine, arrived at the game with a teammate instead of coming with either of her parents, TMZ reported Friday. However, she was seen entering the building right behind her father.

Kanye made a separate entrance, but Kim arrived with her other children: Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Drama: He stopped by the store in Calabasas after it was claimed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is no longer taking his calls and has detached herself from his seemingly endless feud

Sources told the publication that Kanye apparently avoided the game before it was over, and the four children then went home with their mother.

TMZ reports that Kim is ‘not answering Kanye’s calls’ after he ignited controversy around the world last week by donning a black sweatshirt with the slogan White Lives Matter written across it.

The response to the Black Lives Matter movement that was founded in 2013 after George Zimmerman’s fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin.

The publication claims that Kim has not spoken ‘directly’ to Kanye in weeks and is focusing on their four young children, but previously the star and her family were ready to help the rapper until his mental health improved.

Oops: It comes hours after Kim and Kanye narrowly avoided an awkward encounter when they arrived separately at their eldest daughter North’s basketball game (pictured in 2016)

Sources close to Kanye say they ‘wish Kim was still in the picture to step in’ and are worried Kanye could lose ‘a lot of money’ during this turbulent time in his life.

Last week, Kanye wore his controversial White Lives Matter shirt to his nine-year-old daughter North’s basketball game, where eyewitnesses told TMZ that Kim did not speak to or look at her ex, and had her car moved in the parking lot to avoid contact with Hey M.

Kim reportedly paid for increased security at her children’s private school after Kanye named the company on social media.

Controversy: TMZ reports Kim is ‘not answering Kanye’s calls’ after he ignited controversy around the world last week by donning a black sweatshirt emblazoned with the slogan White Lives Matter

A source said officials at the school do not believe Kanye is a threat, but are concerned that someone might see his messages and show up on campus.

Their divorce was filed last year in February 2021, and the artist stated that the TV personality is currently ‘basically 80 percent of the time,[s] those kids.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for West and Kardashian for comment.

Embattled star Kanye has been swept into a storm of controversy since the White Lives Matter incident.

Family matters: Last week, Kanye wore his controversial White Lives Matter shirt to his nine-year-old daughter North’s basketball game, where eyewitnesses told TMZ Kim wasn’t talking to or looking at her ex (pictured with Psalm, three, North, nine , Chicago, four, and Saint, six)

Fashion models at the rapper’s show also wore clothing with the message written across it, while North West also attended the event.

Also among those who modeled West’s new designs in Paris was Bob Marley’s granddaughter, Selah Marley. Selah is the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley.

The move is another in West’s distancing from the mainstream of black politics.

The slogan worn on West and Candace Owens’ shirts has previously been used by the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist organizations as an attack on the Black Lives Matter movement and black people more broadly.