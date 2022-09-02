Kanye West broadcasts struggles with ex Kim Kardashian as she pleads with him to stop drama

Kanye West re-aired his co-parenting battle with Kim Kardashian as he shared a slew of personal text messages between him and his ex-wife.

The posts showed Kanye shying away from Kim’s choice of school for their children, and a plea from Kris Jenner asking her former son-in-law not to raise her anymore.

Kanye, 45, also admitted to having an addiction to pornography.

One of the posts stated that Kanye insisted that he meet Kim in person and suggested that she arrange their children’s school choice because she is “half white.”

“Can you please stop,” Kim read out Kanye’s message.

“No,” replied Kanye—who shares children North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three—with Kim—. “We need to talk in person. You don’t have to say where the kids go to school. Why get. Because you’re half white?’

Kanye took the screenshot just as Kim was answering, as evidenced by the speech bubble.

The Stronger rapper captioned the post with a popcorn emoji.

Things got even more personal when he shared another message Kim sent on behalf of her mom Kris Jenner.

“From my mother – PLEASE,” Kim’s text began. “Please tell him to stop saying my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this gives me infinite stress,” she wrote.

Kanye replied, “You’re not all that talking about my black kids and where they go to school.

“They won’t make playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.’

The telling message was titled “God Loves Us.”

Kanye also confessed to having an addiction to pornography when he posted a screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, chatting in an Instagram story posted today.

Don’t let Kris make you a playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction that Instagram promotes. I won’t let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he wrote.

He also disagreed with Kwanzaa and how it was taught at Sierra Canyon School, an institution he previously said he didn’t want his kids to attend the school. However, it seems that Kim does want their children to go to school.

“They teach black kids Kwanzaa in Sierra Canyon,” he began. ‘What the f*** is Kwanzaa and who made this nonsense.

“Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway, so no one really cares about their kids being indoctrinated.”

In another post, Kanye appeared to give Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Scott Disick a shout-out when he called out his “fellow c*m donors.”

Tristan has two children with Khloe Kardashian, while Scott has three children with Kourtney Kardashian. Meanwhile, Travis recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner.

“I’m calling my fellow cum donors We in this 2nd year,” he captioned the post, along with a screenshot of search results for “c*m donors.”