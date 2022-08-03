Kanye West BLASTS Adidas once again… claiming they didn’t have his approval for Yeezy Day

Tuesday was Adidas’ fourth annual Yeezy Day, releasing new products through their deal with Kanye West…although West isn’t too happy himself.

The 45-year-old rapper first announced his partnership with Adidas in December 2013, but lately he’s been kicking the company for releasing products under their Yeezy line without his permission or approval.

He revealed in an Instagram post to Complex that Adidas conceived the idea of ​​Yeezy Day, first launched in 2019, without his approval.

“Adidas came up with the Yeezy Day idea without my approval and then started bringing back older styles without my approval,” West began.

He added that the company “picked colors and named them without my approval and hired people to work for me without my approval stole my colorways without my approval stole my styles and material approaches without my approval took talent on the production side and they sprinkled Adidas Originals through it without my permission.’

“Even though they were doing a Balenciaga collaboration, they completely delayed production of the shoes that I and Demma were developing for the Gap by trying to bully Gap, even though my contract says I can do casual shoes, which I did when I fashion shows,’ West added.

West went on to say that he “ordered” Adidas to make more of his Yeezy slides, but the general manager “lied to my face and said they didn’t have the capacity,” although instead they “copied my slides and made their own version.” from the Yeezy Slides.

West had called on Adidas for this in June, when the company released their Adidas Adilette, which the rapper called “fake Yeezys.”

He concluded: ‘Yeezy accounts for 68% of Adidas’ online sales. God step in.’

Adidas released the Utility Black Yeezy 450 shoes on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and more products will be released during the day.

West’s current deal with Adidas – which he signed in 2016 – is said to run until 2026, although it seems West is far from happy with how the shoemaker is treating him.

In June, he taunted Adidas CEO Kasper Rorstad for releasing the Adilette slides for $55 at retail, with a statement comparing himself to Kobe Bryant.

“THIS IS YOU driving down the same street that Kobe arrived at. Maybe I’m feeling that Mamba spirit now,” West began, possibly hinting that his deal with Adidas is coming to an end.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant signed a six-year deal with Adidas before being sent straight to high school in 1996, but Bryant bought himself out of his Adidas contract in 2002.

After waiting a full year as part of his opt-out clause, he signed a new deal with Nike in 2003, where he remained for the rest of his career.

West fired a direct shot at Rorstad and said, “I’m not going to vouch for this shameless copying against Kasper.”

“To the whole sneaker culture To any ballplayer rapper or even if you work in the store. This is for anyone who wants to express themselves but feels they can’t because they lose their contract or are considered crazy,” he continued.

“Courage is not being afraid. Courage is overcoming your fear of your truth. This Ye with the blue paint on my face,” he added.