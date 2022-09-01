Kanye West announces he will open Yeezy stores worldwide and says he ‘saved’ both Adidas and Gap

Kanye West has announced that he will be opening Yeezy physical stores worldwide.

The Donda rapper, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a lengthy text post that read, “We are going to open Yeezy stores worldwide, starting in Atlanta.”

In his post, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband also appeared to have a dig at Adidas and Gap, stating that he “saved” both companies, despite not building permanent Yeezy stores as their contract allegedly outlined.

The musician asked his 16.5 million followers to apply for positions, writing: ‘Who could open the best? I buy the land and/or the building and then we open in every state and then internationally.”

“Anyone with over 10 years of retail experience and ready to change the world, post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you,” he continued.

“I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it was contractually agreed that they would build permanent stores, which neither company has done, although I rescued both companies at the same time.”

“I’ll show you how to use social media,” he said, concluding his statement.

He also added a second slide to the post, featuring a screenshot of a Facetime between him and rapper 2 Chainz.

In the caption he wrote: “2 Chainz said he had the mayor’s number. I added the s because my mother was head of the English department. But this may take some incorrect English to pull off.’

The designer then shared several messages of support from his celebrity friends, including one from social media personality Justin Laboy who offered to be part of the company.

Rapper Pusha T also threw in his hat and texted Kanye, “Well, since we do every state… And we’re talking 10 years of shopping experience… Put us down for Virginia and Pennsylvania.”

Musician Fivio Foreign texted Ye saying “Yooo Big Bro Yu, I have to run the store in New York.”

Another friend named Cons reached out to put Kanye in touch with a female entrepreneur in Atlanta.

The announcement comes after West claimed Gap is barring him from meetings and defrauding his Balenciaga designs.

West, who released his first product with the company last year, voiced his grievances to the retail giant in a series of Instagram posts suggesting his relationship with the company had turned rocky.

On Tuesday, Kanye claimed the company had “held a meeting about me” without him being there, when he shared a photo of clothes spread out on the floor and iridescent sunglasses.

The allegations continued on Wednesday when Kanye accused the company of copying its Yeezy Gap designed by Balenciaga Designs and using it on their regular T-shirts.

He shared a message in which he accused the company of stealing his work. The correspondence included a photo of the allegedly stolen design.

“This is Gap copying YGEBB,” read one of the posts.

In the caption, West declined to comment on the alleged copying, alleging that the company canceled a photo shoot of his children in Japan without his knowledge.

“But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing,” he wrote.

West – who officially changed his name to Ye – signed a huge 10-year deal with Gap in 2020. The first product he launched in his partnership with the retailer, a puffy blue jacket that cost $200, sold out within hours of its release. year.

West’s Yeezy Gap collection, developed by Balenciaga, was released earlier this year.

Earlier this month, West was roasted on social media after fans complained that his new Yeezy line for GAP had been displayed in garbage bags at the request of the rapper.

In response to photos of his clothes in large black bags, rather than hangers or neatly folded piles, Twitter users expressed confusion over his bizarre vision.

The reaction was sparked by a tweet, written by Owen Langan, who shared a photo of the muddled merchandise, as well as a claim that a “sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it.” to have. .’

He added: ‘They won’t help you find’ [your] mate too, you just have to dig through everything.’

Seeing photos of his latest clothing line, which he revealed last week was “inspired by the homeless” on Instagram, the public was quick to joke: “Kanye has people saving up at Gap.”

Others pointed out that “working at Yeezy Gap is going to be hell” and as a former Gap employee “he knows what he’s doing.”

“Kanye wrote a whole song about how much he hated working at the Gap. Why would he make life harder for Gap employees? The whole store is about to look like laundry baskets that have been surrendered. They’ll have one cashier and recover all the others,” fired another.

Still, one Twitter user suggested he was trying to “eliminate the maddening perpetual cycle of constantly refolding and hanging and presenting clothes according to a corporate vision standard.”

“The stuff people let Kanye get away with is wild lol. Those Gap jackets and Yeezy boots are ugly, but because his name is on them, people will play sports in them,” joked one social media user.