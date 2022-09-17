Kanye West admits that his ex wife Kim Kardashian raises their children ’80 percent of the time’

Kanye West, who also goes by the name Ye, recently sat down and opened the new Alo Mind Full Podcast with Alo Yoga co-founder and CEO, Danny Harris.

During the 36-minute interview, the Flashing Lights singer, 45, briefly talked about his past relationship with reality star, Kim Kardashian, 41, and co-parenting their four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Their divorce was filed in February 2021 last year, and the performer stated that the TV personality is currently “basically raising children 80 percent of the time.”

Midway through the podcast episode, Kanye started talking about better preparing for the future, saying “everything happens for a reason.”

The rapper added: “You know, you get to a point, and every time you get to that point, everyone wants to say, ‘Oh, it’s sanity,’ and everyone wants you to apologize a million times.”

“Because everyone wants everyone to be so doped, so controlled, that you can’t even pay for the things you give to your family,” he continued.

“The idea of ​​taking control and opinions or anything from the mother or the father takes away one’s meaning in life,” emphasizing that “your home is your original church.”

“So to this day I still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that goes to the kids. She still has to raise those kids, actually 80 percent of the time.’

Deep Conversations: The award-winning entertainer discussed the future and mental health during the podcast episode

The two stars began dating years back in 2012, and tied the knot at a luxurious wedding ceremony in Italy in 2014.

However, after seven years of marriage, Kim has filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning singer due to “irreconcilable differences.” In March 2022, The Kardashians star was declared legally single.

Earlier this month, the 45-year-old furiously posted screenshots of a text dispute between him and Kim over where their kids should go to school, which he simply captioned with a popcorn emoji.

Their children are currently attending private school in Los Angeles, but Kanye apparently wanted them transferred to his own newly opened Donda Academy.

In the lyrics, Kanye angered Kim, “You don’t have to say where the kids go to school,” before asking, “Why [do you] to get [a] say. “Because you’re half white?”

Kim replied by sending him a message from Kris herself, begging him to stop berating her for “stressing” her at her age.

“You don’t have that kind of thing about my black kids and where they go to school. They won’t make playboy and sex tapes,” Kanye retorted, poking at Kim’s star-studded porn video and her Playboy cover. “Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.’

Days later, however, Kanye returned to Instagram to reveal that he and Kim had seemingly sorted things out. “Hi guys, I’m baaaaack. Sorry it took so long to post. I just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools.’

Former Marriage: Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014, but their divorce was filed seven years later in 2021; the two pictured in 2016

in the middle of the podcastYe revealed that he had never sat down and read a book in its entirety.

“Actually, I haven’t finished a book yet,” he said. ‘For me, reading is like eating Brussels sprouts. And talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli.’

He also weighed in on his opinion that people should start talking to each other like Yoda from the classic Star Wars franchise to only use words they “absolutely need.”

Kanye added that he thinks his grandchildren or great-grandchildren will one day reach the “language level” where they don’t have to speak at all, but instead look at each other like “straight Jedi.”

While other topics were explored, such as the record producer’s belief in “banning stairs,” Ye also clapped back at people who claimed he was “crazy.” He said that, ‘Sometimes it’s not that I’m not right. I’m just not good now.’

“People are ashamed of the concept of mental health. It is the lowest form of discrimination. Even a madman can call you mad. It’s an interesting weight to carry. It’s like a mark of the beast on my ego.’

“I can do something crazy in the best way, but when a random person on the street says, ‘That was crazy,’ I feel like it.”

“It hurts as a person, it hurts my feelings. Then I start talking about how I made all this money to try to compensate for people who bring me down,” the star continued. concluded.