Kanye West, 45,spotted with model Juliana Nalu, 24…. amid the rapper’s shock anti-Semitic outburst

Kanye West has been seen several times with model Juliana Nalu.

The rapper and the model were seen together in a Beverly Hills hotel on Thursday and had dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday night.

Juliana is a 24-year-old model who was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Revealed: Kanye West was spotted with model Juliana Nalu on two separate occasions; seen on saturday

Juliana did an interview with Latina Magazinewhere she spoke about her upbringing and career aspirations.

The 24-year-old revealed that she grew up in northern Rio de Janeiro with her mother and brother; when she was six, she told her mother that she wanted to be a model.

They then lived in the favela Complexo do Chapadao.

At the age of 18, Juliana was selected to be part of L’Oréal Paris Brazil’s campaign; after she set up a modeling agency.

The latest: Kanye came under fire this weekend for his recent anti-Semitic tweet against the Jewish community

Romance? The rapper was spotted with the beauty on his way to a clothing warehouse on Sunday, a day after they were at a Beverly Hills hotel

Career: Juliana did an interview with Latina Magazine, where she talked about her upbringing and career aspirations

Juliana continued to model and expanded her resume into acting as well; at age 19 she traveled to LA and landed a contract with Elite Models.

Two weeks ago, Juliana celebrated her first fashion week, the opening for the 6PM Season brand.

Kanye was seen with Juliana on Sunday as they walked into a clothing store together.

Juliana wore a unique figure-hugging gray dress with cut-out details along her hips and loose straps along the hem.

She wore a baseball cap that simply read “2024” – matching Kanye’s baseball cap – seemingly referring to the 2024 election; she posted an Instagram story with her hat off on Monday.

Juliana was wearing boots to round off her look as she stepped out of an SVU with the rapper and walked into the warehouse.

Duo: Juliana is a 24-year-old model who was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; seen on saturday

The day before, Kanye and Juliana were seen at a Beverly Hills hotel; they were in the lobby and appeared to be checking in.

Model: She wore a baseball cap that simply said “2024” – matching Kanye’s baseball cap – seemingly referring to the 2024 election; she posted an Instagram story with her hat off on Monday

Despite Kanye’s vocal disdain for Adidas and his association with the brand, the father of four wore an Adidas jacket with sweats and Yeezy boots.

The day before, Kanye and Juliana were seen at a Beverly Hills hotel; they were in the lobby and appeared to be checking in.

Juliana seems to have got to know him through his Yeezy brand; she shared a photo of herself on Sunday rocking the Yeezy sunglasses and a Gap by Yeezy shirt, adding the caption, “YZY SHDZ.”

Stunning: The 24-year-old revealed she grew up in the favela Complexo do Chapadao in northern Rio de Janeiro with her mother and brother

Star: The 24-year-old revealed that she grew up in northern Rio de Janeiro with her mother and brother; when she was six, she told her mother that she wanted to be a model

Wow: Two weeks ago Juliana celebrated her first fashion week, the opening for the brand 18:00 Season

Beauty: At the age of 18, Juliana was selected to be part of the L’Oréal Paris Brazil campaign; after she landed a modeling agency

The model also posted a video last week showing off her outfit set to music by Kanye West; she had his song I Wonder, from his 2007 album Graduation.

Kanye also recently posted that she wore his sunglasses on his stories.

The sighting with Juliana comes four months after his split from Kim Kardashian clone Chaney Jones, an Instagram model, 25.

They were linked in January after he split from actress Julia Fox; he was also associated with Irina Shayk last fall.

Kanye and ex-wife Kim split in 2021; Kim filed for divorce in February of that year after seven years of marriage.

Kim shares four children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye.

Hair: Kanye also recently featured her with his sunglasses on his stories

In March, an LA judge ruled that Kim is legally single in arranging child custody.

Over the weekend, Kanye, aka Ye, came under fire for his recent anti-Semitic tweet against the Jewish community.

The backlash from A-listers came when both Twitter and Instagram received massive criticism for their apparent reluctance to remove anti-Semitic comments from the site.

Controversy: Over the weekend, Kanye, aka Ye, came under fire for his recent anti-Semitic tweet against the Jewish community; seen in 2020

West was banned from posting to his Twitter account after the shocking threats — just hours after being restricted from Instagram.

In a post, which has since been deleted by Twitter, Kanye wrote: “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to die with 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He added: ‘The funny thing is that I can’t actually be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jewish too.

“You’ve been playing with me and trying to blackmail anyone who is against your agenda.”

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about the timing of West’s words, a week after Yom Kippur, adding: “Words matter. A threat to the Jewish people once ended in genocide.’

Comedian Sarah Silverman and Frozen star Josh Gad have denounced Kanye West’s anti-Semitic Twitter outburst.

Silverman, 51, tweeted: ‘Kanye threatened the Jews on Twitter yesterday and it’s not even trending. Why usually only Jews speak out against Jewish hatred? The silence is so loud.’

Hours after posting, West was locked out of his Twitter account – because Jewish celebrities and politicians condemned him for the despicable online abuse.

A Twitter spokesperson said of West’s comments: “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter policy.” This means that the rapper cannot post.