Kanye West, 45, dresses Brazilian model, 24, in 2024 cap on date amid anti-Semitic outbursts

Kanye West was spotted Sunday night for what appeared to be a romantic event with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu near Los Angeles.

The controversial rapper, 45, was spotted heading to a Los Angeles clothing warehouse with Nalu, 24, wearing a gray form-fitting dress.

The Brazilian beauty looked like she’d become West’s muse, as she wore a 2024 baseball cap — which he recently showed off — suggesting she’s totally into his potential 2024 presidential candidacy.

New romance? Kanye West was spotted Sunday night for what appeared to be a romantic event with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu near Los Angeles. The controversial rapper, 45, was spotted heading to a Los Angeles clothing store with Nalu, 24, who was wearing a gray form-fitting dress.

Nalu’s gray dress, which had a suede texture, had revealing cutouts across her hips that left little to the imagination.

She put on a busty display in the low-cut look, with thin straps and a second set of straps dangling strangely from the skirt.

Nalu wore her dark hair in thick braids down her back, which she covered with her black 2024 cap.

It wasn’t just the hat and muted earth tones that belied West’s influence on her fashion sense, she also wore a chunky set of black boots that resembled several designs the rapper has worn in recent months.

Showing off: Nalu’s gray dress, which had a suede texture, had revealing cutouts across her hips that left little to the imagination

Long hair, it doesn’t matter: Nalu wore her dark hair in thick braids down her back, which she covered with her black 2024 cap. West’s outfit was surprising, as he wore a black Adidas zip-up hoodie, despite repeatedly attacking the sportswear brand in recent weeks.

West’s outfit was surprising, as he wore a black Adidas zip-up hoodie, despite repeatedly attacking the sportswear brand in recent weeks.

The rapper has accused the German company of stealing the design of its popular Yeezy Adidas shoes to make its own.

He paired the hoodie with black joggers with text down one leg, along with his own set of chunky black boots.

Kanye, who has been favoring mostly monochromatic outfits lately, wore a simple black shirt under his hoodie and had his own 2024 hat on.

Back in black, he paired the hoodie with black joggers with text down one leg, along with his own set of chunky black boots. Kanye, who has been favoring particularly monochromatic outfits lately, wore a simple black shirt under his hoodie and had his own 2024 hat on.

Dining Out: Prior to their stop at the clothing warehouse, Kanye and Juliana dined at Giorgio Baldi, a popular upscale Italian restaurant specializing in seafood and pasta dishes

Covered up: The two were seen out of the restaurant together and the rapper pulled his zip up hoodie over the lower half of his face, though he usually doesn’t make any attempt to hide his identity when he gets out

Prior to their stop at the clothing warehouse, Kanye and Juliana dined at Giorgio Baldi, a popular upscale Italian restaurant specializing in seafood and pasta dishes.

The two were seen out of the restaurant together, and the rapper pulled his zip-up hoodie over the lower half of his face, though he usually makes no attempt to hide his identity when he steps outside.

Nalu, who is 21 years younger than West, was seen with him earlier Thursday at a Beverly Hills hotel.

After turning 18, the aspiring model was selected for L’Oréal Paris’ Brazilian campaign, and by 19 she had moved to Los Angeles and won a contract with Elite Models.

Kanye’s relationship with the model is unclear, despite the late night outings. However, she is clearly in line with his vision based on their matching 2024 hats. She also posted a photo of herself in the hat on her Instagram Stories to highlight the connection.

West ignored his Adidas gear after the brand put its partnership with him “under review” after saying Friday that the business partnership with the hitmaker was “one of the most successful partnerships” it had entered.

However, Adidas added in its statement: “We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated attempts to resolve the situation privately, we have made the decision to review the partnership. During this period we will continue to co-manage the current product.’

Strange choice: West ignored his Adidas gear after the brand put its partnership with him “under review” after saying Friday the business partnership with the hitmaker was “one of the most successful partnerships” it had entered.

Want to get cozy? Nalu, who is 21 years younger than West, was seen with him earlier Thursday at a Beverly Hills hotel. After turning 18, the aspiring model was selected for L’Oréal Paris’ Brazilian campaign, and by 19 she had moved to Los Angeles and won a contract with Elite Models.