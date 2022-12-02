Kanye takes on Biden by claiming that Hitler was a demonic character and the Holocaust occurred.

President Joe Biden took on anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West in a tweet on Friday, saying political leaders who failed to condemn his hateful rhetoric were complicit.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure,” Biden said in a tweet this afternoon. “And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should call out and reject anti-Semitism wherever it hides.”

“Silence is complicity,” the president added.

Biden’s tweet comes a day after West said he “likes” and “loves” Hitler, defended the Nazis and denied the Holocaust — and 10 days after West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes dined with former President Donald Trump at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate.

West’s Twitter account was suspended Thursday night after he posted a Nazi swastika inside a Star of David, a religious symbol for Judaism, indicating it would be the logo for his proposed 2024 presidential campaign.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October, has been heralded as a hero on the right as he restored the Twitter accounts for a number of Trumpworld figures.

But West’s blatant anti-Semitism could incite violence against Jewish people, the billionaire indicated in a text message to the disgraced rapper, who later shared the conversation.

Sorry, but you went too far. This is not love,” Musk wrote.

West replied, “Who made you a judge.”

“I did my best,” Musk wrote in a tweet after Twitter removed West’s offensive post and temporarily blocked his account. “Despite this, he again violated our rule against inciting violence. Account will be suspended.’

Mainstream Republicans had briefly embraced West.

The official Twitter account of the House Judiciary Committee Republicans had tweeted, “Kanye. Elon. Trump,” on Oct. 6.

That tweet appeared to be deleted in the hours following West’s sit-down with prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday, where he fully embraced Adolf Hitler and Nazism.

While this week’s comments were his most egregious, West has been pumping out anti-Semitic bile for months.

When Trump dined with West and Fuentes on Tuesday, Nov. 22, a number of mainstream and anti-MAGA Republicans condemned the gathering in the days following, though other members of the party were largely tight-lipped.

Rep. James Comer, the leading Republican on the House Oversight Committee, said Trump “needs better judgment about who he’s dining with.”

Senator Susan Collins, a prominent Republican centrist, told reporters Monday, “I condemn white supremacy and anti-Semitism. The president should never have had a meal or even a meeting with Nick Fuentes.”

Collins was one of seven Republican senators to vote in favor of Trump’s second impeachment.

Just like Senator Bill Cassidy, who also condemned Trump on Monday.

President Trump hosting racist anti-Semites for dinner is encouraging other racist anti-Semites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party,” Cassidy tweeted.

Asked about dinner by NBC Newsretired Ohio GOP Senator Rob Portman said “it was wrong and inappropriate to hold that meeting.”

“White supremacy has no place in our country’s culture and is contrary to everything we as Americans stand for.”

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott agreed.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell initially declined to speak on the issue when he returned to Washington on Monday.

When asked about it on Tuesday, McConnell said, “Let me just say there is no room for anti-Semitism or white supremacy in the Republican Party.”

“It is highly unlikely that anyone who meets people who defend that position will ever be elected president of the United States,” McConnell added.

Trump announced he would run for the White House again in a speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

McConnell fell out with Trump after he accurately described President Joe Biden as the president-elect in mid-December 2020, while Trump was still trying to challenge the election results by falsely claiming widespread fraud.

Former Vice President Mike Pence — who also argued with Trump over his refusal to throw the election to his former running mate — said Monday night that Trump should apologize.

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-Semite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table and I think he should apologize for that,” Pence said in an interview with NewsNation Monday night. “And he should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without reservation.”

But Pence also said he didn’t believe Trump was an anti-Semite, pointing out that Ivanka, the ex-president’s daughter, converted to Judaism and that Trump’s grandchildren are Jewish.