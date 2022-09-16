Kanye shares snap of Candice Swanepoel wearing YZY glasses as reports surface they’re dating

Kanye West may have found a new muse in rumored new girlfriend Candice Swanepoel and just shared a photo of her wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses.

The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted on Ye’s social media accounts amid reports that the rapper mogul and 33-year-old South African model are getting romantic.

According to insiders, Kanye and Candice have become close lately and have already taken two beloved journeys together, The sun reported.

“Kanye and Candice have seen a lot of each other and he introduced her as his girlfriend,” a source told The Sun. “He’s been holding on to Kim for a long time, but he finally seems to be moving on.

They added that Kanye and Candice have been traveling to the UK and NYC together.

“Things have been kept pretty casual with Candice so far as they are both very busy and don’t want to get involved,” the source said. “But things are much more promising than with Irina or Julia.”

Kanye has had no shortage of dates since splitting from wife Kim Kardashian with high profile hookups with Julia Fox and Irina Shayk.

Meanwhile, another insider who spoke to ET also confirmed the romance: “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new.”

Added: ‘They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They are connected through fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”

Insiders also saw the pair getting cozy at a recent party for Kanye’s fashion line, flirting, snapping photos together and taking off in the same SUV, according to TMZ.

In the latest image shared by the designer, Candice can be seen up close with some of his upcoming YZY SHDZ.

They consist of a futuristic plastic shield held together by an elastic cord, complete with a foam padded nose bridge.

Candice is one of many who posed for the new campaign, including Chantel Jefferies, Chris Rock and most notably his ex Kim Kardashian and their daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four.

Interestingly, the Kardashian-Wests share a mutual appreciation for Kanye’s newfound love. In April, Candice slipped her supermodel body into a pair of SKIMS for one of Kim’s campaigns for her clothing line.

Meanwhile, Kanye plans to launch his sunglasses at Gap as he ends their partnership.

The artist’s lawyers sent a letter to the company on Thursday informing them of the termination, it said The Wall Street Journal.

The letter alleged that Gap had violated their agreement by not releasing clothing or opening stores as planned.

On Thursday, Kanye shared what appeared to be the letter on his Instagram page.

The contract with Gap, signed in June 2020, is good for another eight years.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist, who is also feuding with Adidas, has until 2026 before his deal with the sportswear brand expires.

It’s unknown what his next venture is, and it’s unclear which brands will partner with the rapper, though he did say he plans to go solo and open his own stores, with no business “between me and the public.” state’.