Kayne West went after Mark Zuckerberg for restricting his Instagram after he posted a now-deleted private conversation with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

In a tweet, West called on Zuckerberg’s company for restricting his Instagram account, writing: “Look, Mark. How you gone, kick me off Instagram. You used to be my n***a.’

He posted the tweet next to a photo of the couple performing karaoke at an unknown time.

West was reportedly banned from Twitter after posting a text exchange claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people.

He reportedly captioned the text exchange post, “Jesus is Jew,” and reportedly told Combs, “This isn’t a game. I use you as an example to show the Jewish people that you should call me that no one can threaten or influence me.’

The American Jewish Committee condemned West, saying his position was “dangerous.”

A Meta spokesperson said, “We may impose restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules.”

It’s unclear exactly which rule West broke, but he’s been using Instagram lately to bash a lot of people, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

West has posted many of his text exchanges with Combs, with one reportedly talking about his recent controversial “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.

‘I’m selling these T-shirts. No one comes between me and my money,” West wrote to Combs.

In a separate, now-deleted post, Combs replied, “I’m just trying to talk to you like a black man. And I’m talking to you because this hurts our people. Stop.’

West replied snottyly, “Anything you text, I’ll post. I love you. And you break my heart. I accept your apology in advance.’

West told Combs that “Jewish people told you to call me” and that they would not “threaten or influence me.” West also said the rapper “broke my heart” and that “no one comes between me and my money.”

West also recently sat down for the interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson after returning from Paris Fashion Week, where he caused controversy with his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show concept.

The interview came just days after the 45-year-old rapper sparked widespread controversy when he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at his YZY fashion show in Paris, which was widely condemned by fans and celebrities from the fashion industry and Adidas to put its relationship with him ‘under review’.

He told Carlson that the shirt came from his “energy” and his “connection to God.”

‘I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It feels good, touches with a gut feeling, connection with God and just genius.’

He also said he found the idea of ​​”wearing the shirt funny” and his father, who he claimed was a former Black Panther, thought so too.

‘I said, ‘Dad, why do you think it’s funny?’ and he said, “It’s just a black guy saying the obvious,” he told Carlson.

‘That was my favorite reaction, because I kept thinking: people are looking for an explanation. And people say that as an artist you don’t have to explain, but as a leader you do.

He also said the controversy is that white people have “stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color, told us what it means to be black.”

Since Kanye aired his dirty laundry on Twitter and started a storm during Paris Fashion Week, Adidas has announced it would review its business relationship with the rapper after speaking out against the brand.

Khloe Kardashian, his ex-wife’s sister, has begged West in a now-deleted message to stop broadcasting the family business online.