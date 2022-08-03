Kansas woman charged with assault after ‘punching & abusing pro-life activist who knocked on door

A Kansas woman has been charged with assaulting a pro-life canvas star teen after knocking on her door ahead of an abortion bill referendum.

Grace Hartsock, 18, was going door-to-door in Leawood, Johnson County, when a woman became aggressive and yelled at her, “I hope you get raped.”

The teen, who had volunteered for the pro-life organization Students for Life (SFL), claims that a woman initially politely said ‘sorry, I don’t think you want to talk to us’.

But after turning to leave, Hartsock, who knocked on the door again Monday, claimed she heard a second woman screaming and swearing inside the property.

The second woman reportedly yelled “no apologies to her mother,” before following Hartsock in the driveway while berating her on July 31.

SFL alleging that the woman pushed the teen in the chest and started beating her with closed scoops until her mother told her to stop.

Hartsock said: “It is unfathomable that the pro-choice movement claims to be ‘pro-woman’ and yet attacks women who disagree with their story.

“I’m not surprised that someone who advocates violence in the womb wouldn’t hesitate to attack a pro-life woman like me.”

Grace Hartsock, 18, pictured, had volunteered for the pro-life organization Students for Life, claims a woman yelled at her, ‘I hope you get raped’ and started attacking her

SFL alleges that the woman pushed the teen in the chest and started hitting her with closed scoops until her mother told her to stop. Hartsock managed to capture footage of the woman, in grey, screaming expletives at her towards the end of the attack

The attack came just days before Kansas voters blocked the state legislature from expanding abortion restrictions. Hartsock had ransacked the Kansas area for a pro-life organization

Police confirmed they had arrested a 37-year-old woman and charged her with a felony after Hartsock filed a complaint with Leawood Police.

The woman, who has not been identified, continues to yell at the teen, saying, “I hope you get raped” and “I hope you get run over.”

Hartsock managed to capture the final moments of the incident on camera, where the woman can hear expletives hurled at her as she returns to the property.

Authorities said the teen was not injured in the attack, but SFL says she is experiencing “headaches and body aches.”

SFL spokeswoman Kristi Hamrick told DailyMail.com: “We are seeing an increase in violence against Pro-Life Americans and a shocking disregard for the crimes committed by the Biden administration.

‘Unfortunately, the public debate is changing for the worse, as peaceful protests are increasingly turning into confrontations.

Threats and acts of violence against pro-life activists are becoming more common.

The woman, who has not been identified, reportedly continues to yell at the teen, saying, “I hope you get raped” and “I hope you get run over.” She allegedly stopped the verbal and physical assault after another resident got involved

Authorities said the teen was not injured in the attack, but SFL says she is experiencing “headaches and body aches.” Hartsock reported the incident to the police and a 37-year-old woman was charged with felony

Hartsock managed to capture the final moments of the incident on camera, where the woman can hear expletives hurled at her as she returns to the property. She yelled ‘f*** off’ at Hartsock and another woman who was seen leaving the property

Students for Life students and team members have endured everything from physical assaults and arson to bomb threats and intimidation, making security issues a vital concern and expense for pro-life events.

When Judge Brett Kavanaugh – who was seen as a possible pro-life vote – was confirmed by the Supreme Court, protesters stormed the Court and banged on the doors.

“Outside the US, violent protests erupted in Poland and Latin America as those countries considered pro-life policies. Antifa has protested my own speaking engagements and recently the Chicago March for Life.

“Some abortion proponents link their advocacy of the violence of abortion to violent actions, which have a distinctly chilling effect on the public debate that must be overcome.

“If people are afraid to use their free speech, those rights don’t really exist.”

The attack came just days before Kansas voters blocked the state legislature from expanding abortion restrictions.

Residents rejected a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled legislature to tighten or outright ban abortion restrictions.

Members of the Kansans for Constitutional Freedom group celebrated after the referendum failed. The vote in the conservative state was the first test of American voter sentiment on abortion rights since the Supreme Court dismissed Roe v. Wade in June

Anti-abortion advocates who helped enter the referendum were seen crying and comforting each other after the measure failed

A woman at the anti-abortion rally in Overland Park was seen crying and hugging a fellow lawyer when it was announced the measure had been voted down

Majority voters in the GOP state rejected by a margin of nearly 20 points a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have added to the text that it does not grant the right to abortion.

A 2019 state Supreme Court decision stated that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights, preventing a ban and potentially thwarting legislative efforts to introduce new restrictions.

The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of American voter sentiment on abortion rights since the Supreme Court overthrown Roe v. Wade in June.

It was a major victory for abortion rights advocates after weeks in which many states in the South and Midwest largely banned abortion.

The referendum was closely monitored as a barometer of the anger of liberal and moderate voters over the June ruling abolishing the nationwide right to abortion.

President Joe Biden praised the referendum result, saying the “vote makes clear what we know: The majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and the right to make their own health care decisions.” to take’.