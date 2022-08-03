Kansas Votes to Preserve Abortion Rights Protections in Its Constitution

She said she hoped the result would send a message that voters are “really looking at all the issues and doing what’s right for Kansas and not just party lines.”

The Kansas vote, three months before the midterm elections, marked the first time U.S. voters had spoken directly on the issue of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overthrown Roe v. Wade this summer. The referendum, which has been closely watched by national figures on both sides of the abortion debate, took on additional importance because of Kansas’s location, bordering states where abortion is already banned in almost all cases. More than $12 million has been spent on advertising, split roughly evenly between the two camps. The amendment, if passed, would have removed abortion protections from the state constitution, paving the way for lawmakers to ban or restrict abortions.

“We said that after a decision is made in Washington, the spotlight would shift to Kansas,” said David Langford, a retired engineer from Leawood, Kansas, who wants the amendment passed and who is reaching out to Protestant ministers for support. collect.

The push for an amendment was rooted in a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling that lifted some abortion restrictions and found that the right to abortion was guaranteed by the state constitution. That decision infuriated Republicans, who had spent years enforcing abortion restrictions and campaigning on the issue. They used their super-majority legislature last year to put the issue on the 2022 ballot.