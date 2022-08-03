Kansas votes to keep abortion rights in closely watched referendum

Roe v. Wade



Abortion rights advocates celebrated Tuesday when the state of Kansas in the Midwestern United States voted to retain the right to the procedure, the first major poll on the flashpoint issue since the Supreme Court overturned nationwide access in June.

Kansans rejected an amendment that would have removed language in the state constitution that guarantees the right to the proceedings and could have paved the way for stricter rules or a ban.

The vote was widely seen as a test case for abortion rights across the country as Republican-dominated lawmakers rush to strictly ban the procedure following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The results showed that the votes for the preservation of abortion in the state constitution far outweighed the votes against. This reflects the fact that a majority of Americans support access to abortion, multiple studies have shown.

When polls closed at 7 p.m. (0000 GMT), Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said turnout in this referendum was a whopping 50 percent, local media reported, a number normally expected for general elections.

Polling officer Marsha Barrett said by noon, some 250 voters had gathered at a station in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe — the same number it could see all day in a presidential election.

“These elections are crazy,” Barrett told AFP. “People are determined to vote.”

Other states, including California and Kentucky, will vote on the hot-button issue in November, at the same time as the Congressional midterm elections, in which Republicans and Democrats alike hope to use it to mobilize their supporters across the country.

In Kansas, the vote centered on a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling guaranteeing access to abortion.

In response, the Republican-dominated state legislature introduced an amendment known as “Value to Both” that would have deleted constitutional law — with the stated goal of returning regulation of the procedure to lawmakers.

In the opposing camp, activists said the campaign was a thinly veiled attempt to pave the way for a complete ban — a state legislature had already passed a bill that would ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest or maternal life.

For Ashley All, spokeswoman for the pro-abortion rights campaign Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, the amendment would have dealt a blow to “personal autonomy.”

But voter Sylvia Brantley, 60, said she voted for a change because she believes “babies matter too”.

She said she wants to see more rules, in the hopes that “Kansas won’t be a marketplace for killing babies.”

Activists complained that the wording of the voting question was counterintuitive and potentially confusing: voting ‘Yes’ to the amendment meant curtailing abortion rights, while people who wanted to keep those rights intact had to vote ‘No’.

American test case

While Kansas abortion rights advocates might breathe a sigh of relief in their own state, they are still looking nervously at neighboring Oklahoma and Missouri, which are among at least eight states that have passed near-total bans — the latter makes no exceptions for rape or incest. , while the Indiana Midwest passed its own rigid ban on Saturday.

Voter Chris Ehly, in Prairie Village, said he voted “no” because his daughter and wife are “very adamant about the decision”.

“I want to respect them,” he said.

Another voter in Prairie Village, who declined to give her name, said she was having trouble deciding how to vote.

“I’ve been going back and forth all the time,” she told AFP, saying she chose to vote “no” in the end.

“I think women should have a choice, but I also don’t want full-term babies to be aborted,” she said.

The outcome in Kansas means that abortion is allowed up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Kansas leans heavily on the Republican Party, which favors stricter abortion regulations, but a 2021 study from Fort Hays State University found that less than 20 percent of respondents in Kansas agreed that abortion should be illegal, even in Kansas. cases of rape or incest.

(AFP)