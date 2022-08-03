WhatsNew2Day
Kansas voters block effort to ban abortion in state constitutional amendment vote

By Merry

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Abortion rights forces took a shattered victory in Kansas on Tuesday as voters rejected an amendment that would have allowed the state legislature to ban the procedure.

The vote, which comes just six weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, means Kansas will remain one of the few red states where abortion is legal. It also offers hope to abortion rights supporters betting on ballot initiatives in other conservative states to restore or maintain access to the procedure.

