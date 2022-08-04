Kansas Result Suggests 4 Out of 5 States Would Back Abortion Rights in Similar Vote

It’s a pattern that suggests abortion rights would receive much more support than Joe Biden did as a candidate in a relatively white state like Kansas—perhaps even enough to favor abortion rights for survival.

It may seem surprising that abortion advocates would even have a chance in Kansas, given the state’s long tradition of voting for Republicans. But Kansas is more reliable Republican than conservative. The state has an above-average number of college graduates, a group that has moved toward Democrats in recent years.

Kansas voted about 15 percentage points for Donald J. Trump in 2020, enough to make it pretty safe Republican. Still, it’s not quite off the board for Democrats. Republicans learned this the hard way; look no further than the 2018 Democratic win in the governor’s race.

Still, a landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas didn’t seem likely, based on polls as well as recent initiatives. The most likely explanation for the surprise: Voters may be more in favor of abortion rights in the wake of Roe’s overthrow (as national polls imply); they may be more cautious about abolishing abortion rights now that these initiatives have real policy implications; abortion rights advocates may have more energy to go to the polls.

Abortion rights advocates may not always find it so easy to advance their cause. They defended the status quo in Kansas; elsewhere they will try to lift abortion bans.

Whatever the explanation, if abortion advocates did as well as they did in Kansas, they would stand a good chance of defending abortion rights almost anywhere in the country. The state may not be as conservative as Alabama, but it’s far more conservative than the nation as a whole — and the result wasn’t close to. There are only seven states — in the Deep South and the Mountain West — where abortion rights supporters would be expected to fail in a hypothetically similar initiative.