Kansas Olive Garden manager FIRED over ‘dead dog’ memo to staff

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The manager of an Olive Garden restaurant in Kansas has been fired after telling employees to bring their dog’s corpse to work if they want to make time to mourn a dead pet.

“If you are sick, you must come and prove it to us,” the unknown woman wrote in a memo to all employees. “If your dog has died, you must bring it in and prove it to us.

“If it’s a ‘family emergency’ and you can’t say it, too bad. Go work somewhere else.’

The manager of the Overland Park restaurant added that anyone who calls in sick more than once in a 30-day period will be out of work.

Her memo comes just days after a multi-million dollar businesswoman came under fire for posting her “insane” work schedule on Twitter. One response was, “I do 10,000x more than this… and I’m unemployed!”

Darden said the Overland Park manager’s memo was inconsistent with company values

She thanked most of the staff for their hard work: ‘I hope you choose to continue working here and I think we (management) will make it as easy as possible for you. Thank you for your time and thank you to those who show up on time and work hard every day. I wish there were more like you.’

Darden, Olive Garden’s parent company, responded by firing the manager and issuing the following statement: “We are committed to providing our team members with a caring and respectful work environment.

“This message is not in line with our company’s values. We can confirm that we have parted ways with this manager.’

The full memo was published by the local news site Arizona’s familyand reads:

“Our call-offs are occurring at a dizzying rate. From now on, if you cancel, you might as well look for another job.

We will NO LONGER tolerate ANY excuse to cancel. If you are ill, you must come and prove it to us. If your dog has died, you must bring it in and prove it to us. If it’s a “family emergency” and you can’t say it, too bad. Go work somewhere else.

‘Unfortunately, if you only want morning shifts, go work at a bank.

“If someone calls from here more than ONCE in the next 30 days, you’re out of a job.

“Do you know how many days I’ve canceled in my 11.5 years with Darden? Zero. I came in sick. I literally had a wreck on my way to work once, airbags went off and my car was a total loss, but you know what, I made it to work on time!

“There are no more excuses. We, collectively as a management team, have had enough. If you don’t want to work here, don’t. It’s that simple. If you’re here and want to work, work.

The manager’s message closes completely by thanking employees ‘who come in… and work hard’

No more complaining about not getting a haircut or not being able to leave early. You are in the hospitality industry. Do you think I want to be here Friday and Saturday until midnight? No. I would much rather be home with my husband and dog, go to the movies or see family.

“But I won’t, I’m determined to be here. Just like you. No more excuses or complaints.

‘I hope you choose to continue working here and I think we (management) make it as easy as possible for you. Thank you for your time and thank you to those who show up on time and work hard every day. I wish there were more like you.’

The hospitality industry is facing a shortage of staff. Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate 1.3 million job openings in the lodging and food industries, accounting for 11% of total job openings nationwide.

Luring employees back to the workplace has proven to be an almost impossible challenge, with some restaurant owners offering perks like bonuses, raises and free meals in an effort to lure old and new employees away from the convenience of remote work. However, the sector has not yet returned to 2020 levels.

Inflation has exacerbated the crisis, forcing nearly a third of restaurants to lay off staff and cut hours.