Kansas: How to Vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot
Kansas voters will vote Tuesday on the primary contests for the governor, the Senate and some state legislatures, as well as a constitutional amendment that would allow state lawmakers to ban abortion.
Here’s a handy, last-minute guide to Kansas Election Day.
How to vote
Are you registered? Checking for this page from the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.
If you requested to vote by mail, your ballot must be stamped on or before Election Day and received by your county Election Office on the Friday after the election at the close of business. The deadline for applying for a ballot paper was July 26.
Where to vote?
You can find your polling station at this pageof the Secretary of State’s office.
Polling stations are generally open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. (Kansas is usually on Central Time, with a handful of counties on Mountain Time.) But state law allows counties to open polling places as early as 6 a.m. and not close them until 8 p.m., so check with the election official in your province for the voting hours by you.
Here is a list of election officials in each of the state’s 105 counties.
What’s on the ballot?
The state-wide vote on abortion could give the state’s Republican-controlled legislature the power to pass new abortion limits or ban the procedure entirely. It will be the first electoral test of Americans’ stance on the issue since the Supreme Court overthrown Roe v. Wade.
Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat running for reelection, faces a primary challenge from Richard Karnowski, who describes himself on his campaign website as “a professional political candidate since 1992.” Mrs. Kelly is expected to handily win her primaries.
Derek Schmidt, the Trump-backed attorney general, is preferred to win the Republican primary for governor.
Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican running for reelection, is expected to win his primary against Joan Farr. Six Democrats are also on the ballot.
There are Republican primary elections this fall for attorney general and secretary of state, as well as to challenge Representative Sharice Davids, a Democrat, in the state’s third congressional district.
Ballotpedia offers a example voting tool that voters can use to see a preview of their full ballot paper.