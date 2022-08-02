Kansas: How to Vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot

Kansas voters will vote Tuesday on the primary contests for the governor, the Senate and some state legislatures, as well as a constitutional amendment that would allow state lawmakers to ban abortion.

Here’s a handy, last-minute guide to Kansas Election Day.

How to vote

Are you registered? Checking for this page from the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

If you requested to vote by mail, your ballot must be stamped on or before Election Day and received by your county Election Office on the Friday after the election at the close of business. The deadline for applying for a ballot paper was July 26.