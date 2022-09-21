Kansas City Royals fire team president Dayton Moore, the architect of team’s 2015 World Series title

The Kansas City Royals have fired team president Dayton Moore, the architect of their 2015 championship, in the midst of the club’s 13th losing season of his tenure.

Team owner John Sherman made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium. Sherman did not hire Moore, but retained him after acquiring the club from aging businessman David Glass in 2019.

“The bottom line here is it’s time to change,” Sherman said Wednesday. “There’s a gap right now of where we are and where we expected to be.”

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore, left, and owner John Sherman watch a drill during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Arizona

Moore had been the team’s general manager, but had his title lifted earlier this year when his understudy, JJ Picollo, took over as GM. Picollo is now in charge of the team’s baseball operations.

The Royals are 59-89 heading into Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Moore’s tenure in Kansas City included two highlights: the 2014 American League pennant and a 2015 World Series title.

Under former scout Moore and then-manager Ned Yost, the Royals went from perennial 100-loss team to a competitive 86-76 club in 2013 as young players like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez emerged as reliable offensive threats. Of the three, only Perez is still with the team.

The Royals would reach the World Series in 2014, falling to the San Francisco Giants in seven games, including a painful 3-2 loss in the finals.

However, the team’s core remained intact in 2015, and with Moore’s additions of pitchers Edinson Volquez and Johnny Cueto, the New York Mets swept in five games to capture the club’s second World Series title.

Kansas City would fall to .500 the next year, and has been a losing team ever since.

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, left, and general manager Dayton Moore raise the championship trophy during the team’s World Series celebration on Nov. 3, 2015

Moore’s tenure with the Royals will also be remembered for his Christian faith, which he regularly shared with his players.

Most memorably, Moore held an anti-pornography seminar with players in 2018.

‘But when you sit down with young men and they open up and talk about their struggles, you can often trace it back to pornography,’ Moore told USA Today in 2018. ‘It’s been a huge problem in their lives. They are exposed to it at such a young age and become obsessed with it’.

It was this seminar that many on social media returned to after Moore’s dismissal on Wednesday.

“Clubhouse porn is BACK,” tweeted reporter Kevin J. Ryan.