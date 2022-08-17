Kansas City pastor BERATES ‘cheap’ congregation for not honoring him with a new watch

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Missouri minister berated his “poor” congregation for not honoring him with a new, expensive watch he asked for a year ago, while he was reportedly preaching a sermon on “caring for God’s shepherd.”

Pastor Carlton Funderburke, of Kansas City, was caught calling his congregation “poor, broke, broken and disgusting” after they still failed to buy him an expensive Movado watch — which ranges in price from $395 to $3,295 — since he first order it last year.

“I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money?’ he asked the Well congregation church as he walked around the podium on August 7. ‘I’m not worthy of your St. John Knits—you can’t afford it.

‘I’m not worthy of you Louis Vuitton? I’m not worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?’

Scroll down for video

Pastor Carlton Funderburke, of Kansas City, (pictured Tuesday) was caught calling his congregation “poor, broke, broken and disgusting” after they still hadn’t bought him an expensive Movado watch since he first bought it last year. to early

The video, reposted to TikTok, shows an excited Funderburke (pictured in a black suit with a microphone) telling his constituents to “talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”

A Movado watch (pictured) ranges in price from $395 to $3,295

He went on to say he wanted his members to know ‘what God says’ before he got agitated, saying, ‘Ooh, you can buy a Movado [watch] at Sam [Club] and you know I asked for it last year. And here it is all the way in August and I still don’t have it.

“Let me kick in the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”

Funderburke has since released an apology video, saying the “video clip doesn’t reflect my heart or my feelings toward God’s people, but you can’t see that in the clip.”

He gave no explanation for his actions.

“That is why I offer you this sincere apology today,” said the pastor, reading from a visible notebook.

“No context could erase the words I used. I apologize to all those who have been hurt, angry or in any way damaged by my words.”

He further apologized to his congregation for not showing ‘respect’ or ‘love’, and to any other pastors who will be scrutinized for his actions.

He later released an apology video (pictured) on Tuesday, saying the clip “does not reflect my heart or my feelings toward God’s people.”

“For those who know and love me, thank you for your support,” he said. “For those who know me now because of this video clip, I’m sorry that your first impression of me is one of anger, hatred and resentment.

DailyMail.com contacted Funderburke for comment, but was redirected to the apology video.