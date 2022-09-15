Kansas City Chiefs reveal stunning throwback field design ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs have paid a brilliant tribute to Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary, painting the end zones exactly the same as they did in 1972 for the arena’s very first game.

The Chiefs are hosting the Chargers tonight for Thursday Night Football, which also marks the team’s first home game in the stadium’s anniversary year.

With that in mind, those in charge of the NFL outfit made the decision to attempt to replicate what the stadium looked like before the very first game ever held there, on August 12, 1972.

Kansas City heads painted their end zones exactly the same as they looked in 1972

In the end zone, the font, AFC logo, and Chiefs logo all mimic the original design, and the original Arrowhead logo has also been replicated on the 50-yard line.

On that day in 72, the Chiefs defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 24-14 in a preseason game, and a few months later a massive 82,094 showed up to witness a win over the Oakland Raiders in what is still the largest attendance ever is at the venue.

Today, the capacity stands at a still impressive 76,416, and it will be packed tonight as the Chiefs look to replicate those 1972 victories against the Chargers.

Bill Kenney of the Chiefs plays against the Raiders in an early Arrowhead game in 1983

The Arrowhead Stadium on August 13, 1972, the day after the first ever game was held

Patrick Mahomes and Co won against the Cardinals in Week 1, and now they will try to back that up on home soil against an equally undefeated opponent.

The Chargers defeated the Raiders 24-19 at SoFi Stadium, with Justin Herbert throwing 279 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Both teams are expected to go deep this season and see tonight as a good way to gauge their abilities early in the campaign.