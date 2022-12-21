Kansas City Chiefs fan who wears wolf costume to games ARRESTED for armed robbery

<!–

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan, known for wearing a wolf costume during games, was arrested last week for armed robbery.

Xaviar Babudar was handcuffed and booked at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 16 for the incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on $200,000 bail, according to the County prison records.

Babudar is recognized by Chiefs fans as ‘@ChiefsAholic’ on his social media profiles on Twitter and Instagram, but some noted that his account was unusually quiet over the weekend as the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title.

Bixby police officers were called to an armed robbery at Tulsa Teachers Credit Union, reports News at 6. Babudar reportedly tried to flee with a gun and a significant amount of cash.

“The quick and decisive action of the witness allowed Bixby police officers to respond within two minutes and to take the suspect into custody within six,” said Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish.

“We are so thankful for the witness, the bank employees and the officers who responded to arrest this individual. I am especially proud of our agents who were able to respond quickly, set up a perimeter and made the arrest.’

The booking form revealed that Babudar was wearing a mask in the incident, but Bixby police confirmed to a Twitter follower that he was “not wearing a costume-style mask.”

Babudar’s last activity on Twitter came on December 16 when he replied to another and he also shared another while his last post on his Instagram profile was on December 12, but his team defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday 30- 24.

Last month, the person, whose court date is set for Thursday, shared his bets on his social media platform, writing, “I’m making a good income, and I’m busy in my private life. House money I’m playing with TBH.’

But there was concern after lack of social media activity as Chiefs beat the Texans