Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned

Kansas residents will vote Tuesday on whether or not to remove abortion rights from their state constitution, the first such ballot measure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Voting “yes” would negate the abortion protections in the state constitution, leaving the door wide open for Republican legislators to ban or restrict the procedure.

Choosing ‘no’ would leave the law unchanged.

Any bill would likely be vetoed by Democratic Governor Laura Kelly, who gives the red-dominated legislature the votes to ignore.

It is currently legal to terminate a pregnancy up to 22 weeks in Kansas, around the approximate viability that Roe established in 1973.

There were 7,849 abortions in the state last year, according to a preliminary report from the Kansas Health Department.

The state’s four clinics have also become a haven for women from nearby states who have already restricted abortion following the Supreme Court ruling, such as Okla.homa, Missouri, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Three of those clinics are run by Planned Parenthood.

This means that a majority of Kansans who vote ‘yes’ to the Value Them Both amendment could have significant regional implications.

The measure reads: “Because Kansans value both women and children, the Kansas Constitution does not require state funding for abortion and does not create or ensure the right to abortion.”

The Value Them Both Coalition is a faith-based anti-abortion group that pushed for Tuesday’s vote

‘Yes’ vote would give way to Republican-dominated Kansas legislature to pass abortion ban

“To the extent permitted by the Constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected representatives of the state and senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that take into account circumstances of pregnancy.” as a result of rape or incest, or circumstances necessary to save the mother’s life.’

Pro-choice activists believe the measure was put on the primaries rather than the November general election, according to CNN, to ensure limited turnout.

Data from previous elections shows that there are more Republicans than Democrats running for the primaries nationwide.

GOP voters also outnumber Democrats in Kansas by more than 300,000.

The Sunflower State’s highest court upheld the law in 2019, in a decision stating that “the Kansas Constitution protects a woman’s access to abortion.”

Similar rulings were made by the Supreme Courts of Alaska and Montana, which maintain their abortion protections despite having a majority Republican legislature.

“All human beings have equal and inalienable natural rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the Kansas Supreme Court said in a 7-1 decision.

Voting ‘no’ would keep the abortion protections of the Sunflower State Constitution intact

Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the state constitution protected the right to abortion

Voters will vote on the measure on Tuesday, when Kansas will be one of five states to hold primary elections

We are now being asked: is this declaration of rights more than an idealized pursuit? And if so, do substantive rights include a woman’s right to make decisions about her body, including the decision to continue her pregnancy? We answer these questions with ‘Yes’.’

Opportunities won’t vote for or against an abortion ban on Tuesday, but rather on whether their state legislators should have the ability to create one.

And Kansas Republicans are poised to act quickly if the amendment is passed, a report in the Kansas Reflector suggests.

An official within the Value Them Both Coalition, who pushed for the measure, reportedly told a Reno County GOP meeting that a bill had already been prepared for disclosure if the amendment is passed.

The meeting took place in mid-July.

“It’s here… but it hasn’t been voted on or anything yet,” the regional director reportedly said of the legislation.

It comes after the conservative-dominated US Supreme Court overthrown Roe v. Wade in June

“I’m responsible for casting the ballot, and knocking on doors, and making the phone calls, working on grassroots initiatives for this.”

The bill she listed, HB 2746, died in committee last May, according to the state legislature’s website.

The conservative overwhelming majority of the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically overhauled the U.S. reproductive health landscape in late June when it approved Mississippi prosecutors’ request to lift federal protections against abortion.

It quashed both Roe and his sister case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and sparked nationwide protests among Democrats and women’s rights groups.

And the issue of abortion rights has already boosted turnout in Kansas, according to the most recent data.