Kansas Abortion Vote Tests Political Energy in Post-Roe America

Voting is open to both non-affiliated Kansans and partisans. And whatever the outcome, activists on both sides are warning against drawing sweeping national conclusions from an August voting question, given the complex countercurrent at play.

The amendment language itself has been criticized as confusing, and in a predominantly Republican state, Democrats and disaffiliated voters are less accustomed to voting on Primary Day. On the other hand, a few voters said they would vote no to the amendment, but could support Republicans in November — a sign that some who support abortion rights still weigh more heavily in the election. And rural, a Washington Post-Schar School Poll released Friday showed Republicans and abortion opponents were more likely to vote in November.

But there’s no question that the abortion debate in the state’s most populous county — located in the third district of Kansas, one of the national most competitive Congressional Seats – Provides the first significant national test of how the problem resonates in the suburban swing area.

Like other highly educated, temperate areas — from the suburbs of Philadelphia to Orange County, California — the Third District is home to a significant number of center-right voters who, like Mr. Price, felt comfortable with Mr. Romney in 2012. . embraced Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections, including Governor Laura Kelly and Representative Sharice Davids, and many have shied away from Mr Trump.

Whether those voters will stay in the Democratic fold this year, with Mr. Trump out of office, has been an open question in US politics. Democrats are betting that outrage over far-reaching abortion restrictions will help the party retain at least some of those moderates, despite the extraordinary political headwinds they face.