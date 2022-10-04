Kangaroo stuns workers hopping around fruit and vegetable warehouse Scicluna’s in Epping, Melbourne

The surprise visitor was taunted by workers as it roamed the warehouse

A ‘brave’ kangaroo has been caught on camera leaping past workers and rows of pallets at a suburban fruit and vegetable warehouse.

Footage of the house was posted on social media by produce wholesaler Scicluna’s at Melbourne’s Epping market on Monday.

The sight shows the lone visitor roaming up and down, stopping workers in their tracks as they laugh and shout at the marsupial.

Co-owner CJ Scicluna captured the close encounter on video.

“Today we have a kangaroo in the market,” he said.

“We’re seeing a few off the market, but this is the first time we’ve seen one run through,” Scicluna said. 3AW on Tuesday.

‘He actually had some courage!’

“Hope he was fined for not wearing his hi-vis and for speeding,” said one commenter.

“He must be terrified and all that taunting wouldn’t have helped,” wrote another.

“I’m having more trouble now convincing my overseas friends that kangaroos aren’t just roaming the streets everywhere,” joked one more.

‘Oh no.. poor baby.. I hope there was a happy ending,’ asked another.

The wholesaler reassured supporters that the intruder had left the building safely.

“For all concerned, the house is safe and sound – he jumped off the market to rejoin his friends, having of course sampled some of Melbourne’s best produce!” the social media post read.