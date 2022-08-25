Kangaroo gets thrown through fence as two animals have a vicious brawl in the ACT
A kangaroo was thrown through a fence during a brutal bust-up between two of the wild marsupials.
The tense brawl was captured at Mount Taylor in the ACT and was uploaded to social media by ABC Landline on Thursday.
The incredible footage showed the bullseye in a tight grip scratching each other’s eyes, twisting, turning and kicking the other in an all-encompassing brawl.
One of the animals came up trumps when it pushed its rival through a colored fence (pictured), tumbling the fallen cage
The incredible footage (pictured) showed the rose in a tight grip, scratching each other’s eyes, twisting, turning and kicking the other in an all-out brawl
One of the animals came up trumps when it pushed its rival through a colored fence, tumbling the fallen roo.
The winning kangaroo stares at the left hole.
The video was captioned: ‘Good fences make good neighbours, until a kangaroo crashes through them!’
“Try explaining that in a claim with an insurance company,” said one commenter.
“Kangaroo fighting club is in town now, poor b****y color bond fence has had a rough time,” said another.
“Now he feels bad,” one wrote on the victorious roo, while another said “they end up in the kangaroo yard.”
The kangaroo dust-up was captured on camera in Mount Taylor in the ACT (pictured)
When do kangaroos attack?
The risk of being attacked by a kangaroo is very small. Each year, several thousand people seek medical attention for pet injuries, while fewer than five people in NSW receive treatment for kangaroo-related injuries.
The greatest risk is in areas where humans have altered the natural habitat and diets of kangaroos.
You are most at risk for a seizure when:
• Their numbers, movements and group structure have changed because the natural enemies of kangaroos are no longer present, or because new habitats have been created through the construction of dams, shelters and pastures
• Kangaroos have lost their instinctive fear of humans because humans have fed or treated them
• A kangaroo sees a person as a sparring partner or threat to themselves, their offspring or their dominance of the group
• A kangaroo is cornered or startled • female kangaroos are weaning their young • an accustomed kangaroo (a kangaroo that is used to humans) has aggressive characteristics.
A kangaroo will attack a person as if it were another kangaroo. It can push or struggle with its front legs or lean back and kick out with its hind legs. Since the resulting injuries can be serious, it is vital to avoid conflict with kangaroos.