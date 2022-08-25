Kangaroo gets thrown through fence as two animals have a vicious brawl in the ACT

<!–

A kangaroo was thrown through a fence during a brutal bust-up between two of the wild marsupials.

The tense brawl was captured at Mount Taylor in the ACT and was uploaded to social media by ABC Landline on Thursday.

The incredible footage showed the bullseye in a tight grip scratching each other’s eyes, twisting, turning and kicking the other in an all-encompassing brawl.

The incredible footage (pictured) showed the rose in a tight grip, scratching each other’s eyes, twisting, turning and kicking the other in an all-out brawl

One of the animals came up trumps when it pushed its rival through a colored fence, tumbling the fallen roo.

The winning kangaroo stares at the left hole.

The video was captioned: ‘Good fences make good neighbours, until a kangaroo crashes through them!’

“Try explaining that in a claim with an insurance company,” said one commenter.

“Kangaroo fighting club is in town now, poor b****y color bond fence has had a rough time,” said another.

“Now he feels bad,” one wrote on the victorious roo, while another said “they end up in the kangaroo yard.”

The kangaroo dust-up was captured on camera in Mount Taylor in the ACT (pictured)