Kangaroo found tied up and decapitated in Ballarat Victoria

A kangaroo has been decapitated and found tied up on a suburban street in central Victoria.

The mutilated body of the eastern gray kangaroo was discovered on Winter Street in Ballarat during a routine street cleaning on Aug. 1. The legs seemed tied together with an orange rope.

Ballarat City’s animal management team alerted the state’s Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning and the state’s Conservation Regulator, who are now investigating.

The animal died about 12 to 24 hours before it was found, with the exact cause of death considered “unknown.”

The regulator urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Shocked residents took to social media to share their anger at the murder.

‘That is deeply disturbing. People who do these things to animals are not good people. That poor kangaroo,” someone wrote.

Another said: ‘This is disgusting, the poor kangaroo did not deserve this terrible end of life. I hope they catch the culprit and impose a huge fine.’

While a third commented: ‘This is so disturbing. The person who did this needs serious help.’

“Kangaroos, like all wildlife, are protected in Victoria and atrocities against them are unacceptable and illegal,” said Grampians manager of regulatory operations Brian Hamer.

“We take all wildlife crime allegations seriously and are investigating how and why this kangaroo died.”

Under the Victoria’s Wildlife Act, it is illegal to hunt, take, destroy, injure or interfere with wildlife in the state.

If caught and found guilty, those responsible could face up to two years in prison and or a $92,460 fine for aggravated animal cruelty.