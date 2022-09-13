Kangaroo attacks and kills man in Redmond, Western Australia: Peter Eades
Tragic details emerge from deadly kangaroo attack as victim is revealed to have been an alpaca farmer who raised the marsupial as a pet
- Peter Eades, 77, attacked and killed by a kangaroo he kept as a pet
- Kangaroo shot dead by police after posing a threat to emergency services
- Occurred in the Great Southern Region of WA, home of the western gray kangaroo
- The tragedy was Australia’s first fatal kangaroo attack since 1936
An elderly man brutally killed by his pet kangaroo in the first fatal attack in 86 years was a respected and loving alpaca farmer.
Peter Eades, 77, was found by a family member around 5pm on Sunday at his property in Redmond, near Albany in the Great Southern region of Western Australia.
Police were called to help after the kangaroo became aggressive and prevented paramedics from accessing Mr Eades’ injuries, and he tragically died at the scene.
“The kangaroo posed an ongoing threat to emergency services and officers present had to kill the kangaroo with a firearm,” a spokesman said.
Emergency services have not yet released details about Mr Eades’ injuries.
According to The WestMr. Eades started the Agonis Alpaca Stud Farm in Albany in 1997.
In 2017, Mr. Eades said, ‘I think they are the most beautiful animal in the world… They are very curious, they are very affectionate, they are very homey animals.’
He created an alpaca cemetery on his property after his favorite alpaca Claudia Wonninup died in 2002.
The deadly kangaroo attack occurred in Redmond, less than 30 km from Albany
Mr. Eades had dug a hole next to Claudia’s grave and revealed that he wanted to be buried next to her.
The last fatal attack was in 1936 when hunter William Cruickshank, 38, tried to save his two dogs from a fight with a kangaroo in Hillston in western NSW.
He suffered a broken jaw and serious head injury and later died in hospital.
The Great Southern region is home to the western gray kangaroo, which can grow to about 70 kilograms and 97 to 223 centimeters from head to tail.
WHY ATTACK KANGAROOS?
Kangaroos are usually docile creatures and interactions with humans are rare.
They can be unpredictable when they feel that they are being threatened, or that their territory is being invaded – either by a human or another animal.
Fewer than five people a year seek treatment for kangaroo attacks in NSW.
The most common reasons for a kangaroo to attack a human are:
- They see the person as a threat or a sparring opponent. They will often try to protect their group or offspring.
- The kangaroo has lost its instinctive fear of humans – usually due to humans feeding or handling it from a young age.
- The kangaroo is in unfamiliar territory or has recently moved from habitat. Natural disasters such as drought and fires can force a kangaroo out of its home and closer to roads and trails to seek food and water, posing a threat.
When a kangaroo attacks a person, it will generally do so in the same way as fighting another kangaroo, using its paws to push or “grab” the opponent to the ground.
How to avoid threatening a kangaroo:
• Do not walk directly in the direction of the kangaroo.
• Do not stand up, stare or stretch your arms at a kangaroo.
• Do not go near male kangaroos sparring, fighting or showing off their size and strength to each other.
• Do not move between a female and her joey.
• Do not allow your dog to approach a kangaroo. Kangaroos will defend themselves vigorously against dogs, and this can put you in a dangerous situation.