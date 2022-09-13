Kangaroo attacks and kills man in Redmond, Western Australia: Peter Eades

Do you know more? Email tips@dailymail.com

An elderly man brutally killed by his pet kangaroo in the first fatal attack in 86 years was a respected and loving alpaca farmer.

Peter Eades, 77, was found by a family member around 5pm on Sunday at his property in Redmond, near Albany in the Great Southern region of Western Australia.

Police were called to help after the kangaroo became aggressive and prevented paramedics from accessing Mr Eades’ injuries, and he tragically died at the scene.

“The kangaroo posed an ongoing threat to emergency services and officers present had to kill the kangaroo with a firearm,” a spokesman said.

Emergency services have not yet released details about Mr Eades’ injuries.

According to The WestMr. Eades started the Agonis Alpaca Stud Farm in Albany in 1997.

In 2017, Mr. Eades said, ‘I think they are the most beautiful animal in the world… They are very curious, they are very affectionate, they are very homey animals.’

He created an alpaca cemetery on his property after his favorite alpaca Claudia Wonninup died in 2002.

The deadly kangaroo attack occurred in Redmond, less than 30 km from Albany

Mr. Eades had dug a hole next to Claudia’s grave and revealed that he wanted to be buried next to her.

The last fatal attack was in 1936 when hunter William Cruickshank, 38, tried to save his two dogs from a fight with a kangaroo in Hillston in western NSW.

He suffered a broken jaw and serious head injury and later died in hospital.

The Great Southern region is home to the western gray kangaroo, which can grow to about 70 kilograms and 97 to 223 centimeters from head to tail.