Kangaroo attacks and KILLS a man in Western Australia

An elderly man has died after an apparent attack by his pet kangaroo in the Great Southern region of Western Australia.

Paramedics were called to the man’s property in Redmond, near Albany, on Sunday night after the 77-year-old was found by a family member with serious injuries.

Police were called to assist after the kangaroo prevented paramedics from accessing the injured man, who tragically died at the scene.

The man is said to have been attacked by the kangaroo earlier in the day.

Police believe the elderly man apparently killed by a kangaroo kept the wild animal as a pet. Pictured is a stock photo of a kangaroo

Police believe it was a wild animal that was less than 12 months old and was kept as a pet.

“The kangaroo posed an ongoing threat to emergency services and officers present had to kill the kangaroo with a firearm,” a spokesman said.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

It is Australia’s first fatal kangaroo attack in 86 years, when a hunter was killed in NSW in 1936.

The Great Southern region is home to the western gray kangaroo, which can grow to about 70 kilograms and 97 to 223 centimeters from head to tail.

The man prevented paramedics from getting close enough to help. Pictured is a stock photo of a kangaroo