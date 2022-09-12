Kangaroo attacks and KILLS a man in Western Australia
Kangaroo attacks a man and KILLs a man in Western Australia – with the raging animal that stops paramedics from saving his life
- Man, 77, attacked and killed by kangaroo believed to be his pet
- Kangaroo shot dead by police after posing a threat to emergency services
- Occurred in the Great Southern Region of WA, home of the western gray kangaroo
An elderly man has died after an apparent attack by his pet kangaroo in the Great Southern region of Western Australia.
Paramedics were called to the man’s property in Redmond, near Albany, on Sunday night after the 77-year-old was found by a family member with serious injuries.
Police were called to assist after the kangaroo prevented paramedics from accessing the injured man, who tragically died at the scene.
The man is said to have been attacked by the kangaroo earlier in the day.
Police believe it was a wild animal that was less than 12 months old and was kept as a pet.
“The kangaroo posed an ongoing threat to emergency services and officers present had to kill the kangaroo with a firearm,” a spokesman said.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
It is Australia’s first fatal kangaroo attack in 86 years, when a hunter was killed in NSW in 1936.
The Great Southern region is home to the western gray kangaroo, which can grow to about 70 kilograms and 97 to 223 centimeters from head to tail.
WHY ATTACK KANGAROOS?
Kangaroos are usually docile creatures and interactions with humans are rare.
They can be unpredictable when they feel that they are being threatened, or that their territory is being invaded – either by a human or another animal.
Fewer than five people a year seek treatment for kangaroo attacks in NSW.
The most common reasons for a kangaroo to attack a human are:
- They see the person as a threat or a sparring opponent. They will often try to protect their group or offspring.
- The kangaroo has lost its instinctive fear of humans – usually due to humans feeding or handling it from a young age.
- The kangaroo is in unfamiliar territory or has recently moved from habitat. Natural disasters such as drought and fires can force a kangaroo out of its home and closer to roads and trails to seek food and water, posing a threat.
When a kangaroo attacks a person, it will generally do so in the same way as fighting another kangaroo, using its paws to push or ‘grab’ the opponent to the ground.
How to avoid threatening a kangaroo:
• Do not walk directly in the direction of the kangaroo.
• Do not stand up, stare or stretch your arms at a kangaroo.
• Do not go near male kangaroos sparring, fighting or showing off their size and strength to each other.
• Do not move between a female and her joey.
• Do not allow your dog to approach a kangaroo. Kangaroos will defend themselves vigorously against dogs, and this can put you in a dangerous situation.