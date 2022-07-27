Kane making gains! Tottenham talisman shows off bulky new physique in training

Harry Kane has been pictured in training for Tottenham Hotspur, and it looks like he’s been getting fuller after a rigorous pre-season under manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham’s talisman, who wanted to leave the club last summer but has had a sort of revival under the Italian coach, appears to have returned to training with muscle after Spurs’ pre-season trip.

Reports are circulating of double fitness sessions and grueling fitness exercises for the Spurs players this summer, with Conte looking to get his team fitter as they build on a promising end to the season.

Harry Kane appears to have grown for his first full season under manager Antonio Conte

Now that the players had returned from their pre-season tour to Korea and played a game with Rangers at Ibrox, they were back at the club’s training base and it gave Kane and his teammates the chance to show off their physique.

Side by side photos seem to show that Kane has built up quite a bit of muscle over the summer. Conte, who won league titles with players such as Mirko Vucinic, Diego Costa and Romelu Lukaku, is known to like physically dominant strikers.

It is unclear whether Conte personally instructed Kane to build muscle mass.

The Tottenham striker will bid to hit the ground during this fast-approaching campaign

The Spurs attacker looked significantly more muscular than at the end of the last campaign

Kane has a reputation for starting the season slowly, with just four goals in his Spurs career so far in August. His goal against Fulham during the first month of the 2018-19 broke a run of more than 1,000 minutes without a goal in August.

Last season, Kane endured a difficult few months at the start of the season after campaigning for a departure from the club for much of the summer. As of New Year’s Day, he had scored just four times in the league.

Conte revived Kane’s season after he arrived and the Englishman finished with a respectable 17 league goals. Conte wants his talisman to hit the ground from the start this season and his fitness will likely be the key to that.

The impact of Conte’s training exercises this summer was clearly visible to striker Kane

Brutal workouts under Conte. The players are led through repeated full pitch runs after two hours of training. Players who drop out, feel the heat and pace, before rejoining the group. Kane and Son among those who feel the pace, collapse and then rejoin. pic.twitter.com/AAhSDvwAMS — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) July 11, 2022

Conte expects his Tottenham players to be off the job soon this season

Kane isn’t the only Spurs player to have undergone rigorous training this summer, with footage and photos surfacing of players lying in heaps on the ground after being forced to run several lengths off the pitch in the blistering Korean heat by their manager.

Son Heung-min was photographed lying on the ground, while Kane himself reportedly vomited after being tried in Korea.

The Spurs went from 20th in terms of distance covered per game under Nuno Espirito Santo (100km) to the standings (115km) under Conte and the Kane photos only show that the Italian will have more of the same from this coming campaign. will expect his players as they look up to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City.