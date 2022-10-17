Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley, 20, is totally unrecognizable after DRAMATIC weight loss

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss celebrated her daughter Riley’s new look at BravoCon in New York last weekend after a dramatic body transformation.

The 20-year-old looked totally unrecognizable as she hit the red carpet in two different outfits that looked much thinner.

‘My baby @rileyburruss gives supermodel vibes!’ Kandi boasted to her Instagram followers on Saturday.

New look! Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley revealed her much slimmer body as she hit the red carpet at BravoCon in New York last weekend

Transformation: Riley on Saturday (left) and in 2020 (right) when she was 18

The NYU student, who wants to become an entertainment lawyer, recently spoke about her weight loss on her TikTok account, writing: “When my comments change from ‘she needs to lose weight’ to ‘snatched’.

Riley has documented her physical struggles over the years, but hasn’t revealed the secrets behind her latest transformation.

When she was 16, Riley went from 220 pounds to 168 pounds while exercising five days a week and keeping a close eye on her diet, but her latest loss seems to be even more dramatic.

On the panel: Riley joined her mother Kandi and stepfather Todd Tucker on stage at BravoCon

Kandi had previously spoken out about the cruel comments Riley received about her weight growing up on reality TV, saying, “I despise it. It bothers me so much. Everyone already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye.

“People were making comments about her body and saying things about her personal appearance, and it really makes my blood boil.”

She continued: ‘You can handle everything yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online. It’s just really bad.’

‘Snatched’: The NYU student, who hopes to become an entertainment lawyer, recently spoke about her weight loss on her TikTok account

“Luckily, Riley has tough skin and doesn’t let it put her off, but as her mother, it always annoyed me when trolls made negative comments about her mate,” Kandi confided.

In 2017, Riley released a single written by her mother called Better Late Than Never. It touched on the strained relationship she has with her father Russell ‘Block’ Spencer of Block Entertainment fame.

Her results for 2018: At 16, Riley went from 220lbs to 168lbs while exercising five days a week and closely monitoring her diet

But she is now focusing on a behind-the-scenes career.

A wildly successful singer, songwriter and business owner, Kandi married her husband Todd Tucker in 2014 and they have two children together; Ace, six, and Blaze, two.

Riley was only seven years old when her mother joined Real Housewives of Atlanta and Kandi is now the longest-running Housewives star on Bravo.