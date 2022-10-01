Kamala says the Biden administration’s hurricane relief will focus on ‘communities of color’

Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ director of rapid response, Christina Pushaw, after the former senator made racist comments about the release of federal relief funds after Hurricane Ian.

Speaking at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday, Harris said it was people of color and low-income communities who were “hardest hit by these extreme changes.” [weather] conditions.’

The devastation inflicted on Florida became apparent a day after Ian hit as a monster Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the US.

It flooded homes on both coasts of the state, cut off the only road access to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and left 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses without power, nearly a quarter of utility customers. public.

Harris, 57, was discussing climate change with actress Priyanka Chopra in Washington, DC when she made her comments.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, DC

Harris said of the relief: “We have to approach this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also have to fight for equity.”

The vice president continued: ‘I know that we are all thinking of the families of Florida and Puerto Rico with [Hurricane] Fiona and what we need to do to help them in terms of immediate response and help.

Harris added, “Understanding that not everyone starts out in the same place, and if we want people to be in an equal place, sometimes we have to take those disparities into account.”

Just hours later, Pushaw criticized Harris for her comments. She tweeted: ‘This is fake. @VP’s rhetoric is causing undue panic and needs to be cleared up. Individual assistance from FEMA is now available to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background.’

Pushaw continued to encourage his supporters who need assistance after the hurricane to call 1-800-621-3362 or log on to Disasterassistance.gov.

Pushaw, who previously worked as DeSantis’ press secretary, followed up on her original message by saying: ‘The @VP needs to correct what she said as well. A true journalist would simply ask her to clarify what she meant by those comments and why she misrepresented the relief effort.’

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, joined in calling out Harris.

He commented on the tweet by Ryan Fournier, the founder of Students for Trump, about Harris. Musk said aid should be given “according to greatest need, not according to race or anything else.”

Fournier had tweeted: ‘You can’t make this up. Kamala Harris said the administration will award hurricane resources “based on equity” by directing funds to “communities of color.” I guess everyone else is screwed.

Later on her Twitter account, Pushaw announced that Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis had awarded $1 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to qualified organizations, which are helping victims.

You can donate to the fund here.

Earlier this week, Harris was in South Korea visiting the DMZ border that separates the south from the north on the peninsula.

Vice President Harris met with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol; the two issued a joint statement condemning missile launches from North Korea that took place during the visit.

This week, Harris made headlines during a visit to South Korea for all the wrong reasons when she mistakenly touted the “strong alliance” the US has with the “Republic of North Korea.”

North Korea fired missiles before and after Harris’ visit to the peninsula, extending a record pace of weapons tests this year as the threat from a credible nuclear power that can attack the United States and its allies increases.

Pyongyang also conducted the first ICBM test for the first time since 2017.

Nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by North Korea have long been banned by the United Nations Security Council.

Despite these missteps, President Joe Biden said at a White House event on Friday that “Kamala will not be the last woman to be vice president or president.”

While on his popular HBO show on Friday, Bill Maher said he could see Biden replacing Harris on the ticket.

The liberal political commentator and comedian said, “What I could see is replacing the vice president. He’s just not very popular anywhere.” And it didn’t seem to work. I don’t know, that’s been done before on a ticket.

Later in the show, Maher said, “I just think it’s bad policy.”

He continued: “But I could see them doing that, because a lot of the problem with Biden being old is, oh, if he dies, then you know, you’re going to get this person.”

At the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum, Priyanka Chopra joked: ‘Hear that sound? That’s the sound of nobody explaining, ladies

Harris also told the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum: “If ever there was any reason for this group to exist in recent memory, the time is now.”

“We have to do everything we can in the next 39 days to remind people of what is at stake in this election,” he said during a panel moderated by Chopra.

Chopra began the session with a swipe at men who patronize women. Pointing to the silence in the room, he joked: ‘Do you hear that sound? That’s the sound of nobody explaining, ladies.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden promised that Democrats would sign abortion rights into law if two more Democratic senators are elected to the US Senate in the November 8 midterm elections, saying he would open the possibility of eliminating obstructionism. a legislative hurdle that requires a 60-vote majority to overcome.

The Senate is now split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, with Harris’ swing vote as vice president giving Democrats little control.

But two Democratic senators have opposed ending the filibuster.

Abortion has become a major issue for voters across the country after the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June revoked the right to abortion enshrined nearly 50 years earlier in Roe v. Wade.

Nearly half of the states have banned, placed limits on, or attempted to ban abortion. Some Republicans, like Sen. Lindsey Graham earlier this month, have proposed a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks or within the second trimester of a pregnancy.