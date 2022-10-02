Kamala is a ‘North Korea sympathizer’: Donald Trump rips into VP’s fork at Michigan rally

Donald Trump took advantage of the recent fallout in the White House during his meeting in Michigan, criticizing Kamala Harris for ‘one of the worst’ mistakes yet after she mixed up North and South Korea.

In the lengthy remarks, the former president also thanked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas for standing by her belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen after voluntarily speaking to the select committee on January 6.

“She didn’t wilt under pressure like so many others,” Trump said of Thomas. ‘She said what she thought, she said what she thought. Too many Republicans are weak and they are afraid.’

He said those who do not back down on allegations of electoral fraud in 2020 are showing ‘courage and strength’.

Vice President Harris said last week that the United States has a strong alliance with the communist nation during remarks at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea during a four-day Asia trip.

Trump joked that she is a ‘North Korea sympathizer,’ to which the Michigan crowd roared with laughter.

Donald Trump tore into Vice President Kamala Harris for her gaffe last week in a speech at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), claiming the US has a ‘strong alliance’ with North Korea

The former president joked that Harris is a ‘North Korea sympathizer’ to which the audience roared with laughter

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Harris said Thursday, referring to the Republic of Korea, which is the official name of South Korea.

‘It is an alliance that is strong and lasting,’ she continued, not seeming to recognize her mistake.

A later transcript of the remarks had a line through the word ‘North’, a way for the White House stenographer’s office to fact-check.

“I think it was one of the worst mistakes of all,” Trump said of the fork. ‘Can you imagine? They’re standing on the border, North Korea is over there firing missiles while she’s talking.’

“They’re firing missiles and she’s talking about ‘North Korea’s ally and our friend,'” Trump added. ‘And when I heard that, I said, ‘Oh, this is kind of just a – she didn’t mean it.’

North Korea conducted a series of missile launches last week during Harris’ swing through Asia, including one during the moments she spoke at the DMZ.

During remarks at the end of her visit to the DMZ, Harris touted the alliance the United States has with “Republican North Korea” — an embarrassing jump-start on the heels of President Joe Biden asking the crowd to identify a dead congresswoman the day before.

The former president said Harris’ staff should have sent someone up immediately to correct her, even as he insisted he would be ‘pissed’ if anyone did during his remarks.

“In one, though, I would be very happy to take their advice, because it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Trump said.

He concluded: ‘It is gross incompetence.’

Before the former president took the stage, a video was played showing Biden’s verbal gaffe and physical missteps, such as falling down the stairs.

The video ended with a question: ‘How can you lead when you can’t even talk?’

You get a hat: Donald Trump throws red ‘Save America’ hats into the crowd at his rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, October 1

Tudor Dixon is vying to unseat Democratic Michigan Rep. Gretchen Whitmer

Trump took his road show to Michigan on Saturday for a rally in a state unlikely to see many flipped seats, if any, in the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni showed ‘courage’ by standing by allegations that the 2020 election was stolen. Pictured: Ginni Thomas voluntarily testifies to the Select Committee on January 6 behind closed doors on September 29

Speaking just 20 miles outside the deep-blue city of Detroit with 38 days until the midterms, four GOP Michigan candidates joined Trump after winning their primaries earlier this year with his endorsement.

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has an uphill battle in the countdown to Election Day as she tries to unseat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump spent some of his more than an hour and a half remarks lamenting the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Michigan. He also praised those who fought for the effort to overturn the results.

Trump thanked Ginni Thomas for telling the select committee on January 6 last week that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen.

She seemed to volunteer to speak to the committee and was stuck for about 4.5 hours. It’s possible Thomas’ testimony could be shown at the next public hearing “if there’s anything of value,” according to the panel’s Cahirman Bennie Thompson.

Thomas’ attorney Mark Paoletta said in a statement that Thomas answered ‘all of the committee’s questions.’

“As she has said from the beginning, Ms. Thomas had significant concerns about fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election,” Paoletta said. “And, as she told the committee, her minimal and ordinary activity focused on ensuring that reports of fraud and irregularities were investigated.”

“Other than that, she played no role in any events after the 2020 election results,” Paoletta continued.

Still buoyed by Trump’s allegations of voter fraud, supporters cheered wildly when he promised he and other MAGA candidates would help return the country to in-person voting on paper ballots.

Audience members at the convention just 20 miles outside of Detroit, Michigan included nuns with the Dominican Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Guests of honor: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (left) and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered remarks at the Michigan rally Saturday, just 38 days until the midterm elections

One rally attendee, who declined to give their name or age, told DailyMail.com that Whitmer is OK with ‘people killing their babies’.

Further asked if the Trump supporter thinks the abortion issue will turn more people against Whitmer, she replied: ‘Oh, yes.’

However, polls have shown that abortion does not appear to affect Whitmer’s chances in the election. In fact, the incumbent’s lead has widened as the election nears, reaching a whopping 16 percent advantage over Dixon last month.

Outside of their cheering, most attendees seemed largely unfazed by some of the local races in their state, with many booing at the mention of Whitmer’s name, but hardly anyone donning accessories in support of Dixon or others — as is common at other Trump meetings.

Incumbent lawmakers are in 10 of the 13 House races in the state — and his picks for Michigan secretary of state and attorney general will have to knock out incumbents in their races, too.

The rally was held at a venue smaller than many the 45th president visits. The Macomb Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren, Michigan seats 4,000, according to the university’s website.

Before Trump’s arrival, dozens of supporters who had waited all day to enter the room began spreading out their jackets to sit or lie on the floor with hours to go before the former president’s speech.

John Gibbs did not speak at Trump’s rally Saturday, even though the former president’s endorsement of the candidate helped him beat incumbent GOP Rep. Peter Meijer in their primary earlier this year.

Meijer was one of the victims of Trump’s primary revenge tour of all the Republican lawmakers who voted for his impeachment.

Michigan lost a congressional district in the 2020 census, meaning the battleground state will also have one less vote in presidential elections over the next decade.

Both senators are Democrats—Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters—and neither is up for election in the 2022 midterms. There are currently seven Democrats and seven Republican members of Congress in the House for Michigan.

The Great Lakes State swung blue in 2020 after Trump scored a victory there in 2016, which helped propel him to the White House.

The shift from red to blue and Democratic leadership in the state led Trump and his camp to claim the results were a fraud. Efforts were focused on Michigan, along with other swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, to try to overturn the election.

Rally goers used jackets as blankets and pillows as they sat and lay on the ground at the Macomb Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren, Michigan on Saturday

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s biggest allies in the House, told supporters gathered in Michigan on Saturday that she and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz were leading efforts to ‘oppose the January 6 election in Michigan. .’

She also claimed that Democrats want to ’emasculate’ the cars that Americans drive in the name of environmental friendliness – specifically calling out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is gay.

Earlier in the rally, the pastor leading the prayer, which is sometimes the only apolitical part of a Trump rally, said to loud cheers: ‘Let our girls be girls and our boys be boys.’

Ironically, after several speakers demanded that biological men stay out of the women’s bathrooms, staff at the venue had to convert the men’s room to women’s due to a lack of toilets.

Several attendees pointed out the irony with one saying “if we identify as women, can we use the bathroom inside?” after men were directed to use a port-a-potty outside the venue.