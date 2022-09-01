Kamala Harris thanks Serena Williams for ‘inspiring people’, LeBron shows support after US Open win

<!–

Serena Williams won her match against the world’s No. 2, Anett Kontaveit, in front of a star-studded crowd at Flushing Meadows, but there was even more applause from big names on social media.

The 40-year-old American unlocked a level of play from vaults of history, knockout No. 2 seed Kontaveit, and was hailed by everyone who unpacked the sport’s biggest arena.

As applause thundered in from every corner of the stadium, it also boomed from the corners of the internet, as some of the world’s most famous names took the time to congratulate her.

Many also expressed their happiness to see her play at least one more match, as this is expected to be her last tournament.

US Vice President Kamala Harris was one of the most notable to congratulate Williams as she thanked the 40-year-old for her talent.

The vice president tweeted: “Thank you Serena Williams for inspiring people around the world with your talent, grace and determination, both on and off the field. We celebrate all that you have been, all that you are and all that is yet to come.”

Meanwhile, Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a video of Serena moments after the game, which read: ‘Goat Talk!!! Keep it up!!’

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul also shared his joy as he took in the moment after Williams’ win.

‘Never seen anything like what Serena Williams does!!! EVERYONE EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and love every minute of it!!!,” Paul tweeted.

Golden State Warriors point guard and NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry got in on the action by tweeting, “Not ready yet” with a praying emoji.

The WNBA’s Chicago Sky even entered after their win in game two of the WNBA semifinals against the Connecticut Sun, tweeting, “We won. Serena won. Today was a good day.’

Speaking to the crowd after her match, Williams expressed her gratitude before even seeing the outpouring of support she saw online.

“I love this audience, it’s fantastic, there’s still a little bit in me,” she said. ‘I like a challenge and take up the challenge.

“It has really come together in the last two games. After I lost the second set, I thought I had to do my best.

“I’m super competitive, I just see it as a bonus. I have absolutely nothing to lose. I’ve had an X on my back since 1999.’

The next person to chase that coveted X on Williams’ back is now Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic, as the two face off in a third round.