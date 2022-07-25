Kamala Harris tells Republicans they ‘need to learn how a woman’s body works’

Vice President Kamala Harris said Republicans proposing an abortion ban in Indiana “should learn how a woman’s body works,” as the state is the first to hold a special session on legislation banning abortion since the overturning of Roe v. wade.

“Maybe some people really need to learn how a woman’s body works,” the vice president said during a visit to the Indiana State Library after meeting with lawmakers. “But if you understand how a woman’s body works, you will understand that the parameters proposed mean the vast majority of women, by the time she realizes she is pregnant she will actually be banned.” [from abortion].’

The state of Hoosier has come to the forefront of the national abortion debate in a viral report about a 10-year-old girl who was raped and forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana to have an abortion. The proposed ban would leave abortion exceptions for rape, incest and maternal life. Ohio bans abortions after six weeks without exception for rape, and the girl was past six weeks.

“The idea that in some states after a child or a woman or a man, but especially in this case of abortion, a woman or a child would have endured such an act of violence and then to suggest that they do not have autonomy and the authority to make a decision about what happens to her body is outrageous,” Harris said.

Indiana lawmakers are the first in the nation to convene a special session to consider an abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abolishing the federal right to a pre-viability abortion.

Her visit to Indiana marks Harris’ seventh meeting with state lawmakers since the June Supreme Court decision in Jackson v. Women’s Health Organization.

Indiana’s law drafted by the GOP would ban abortion except when necessary to prevent “significant permanent damage” to the mother’s life. It would prohibit abortion clinics from performing surgical abortions and would require pregnant women to take an abortion-inducing drug in person rather than at home. The rape and incest exceptions would require an affidavit, but not a criminal charge.

Pro-abortion protesters gather outside the Indianapolis library, where Vice President Kamala Harris met with Indiana state lawmakers

Protesters hold signs comparing abortion bans to ‘sharia law’ and a sign saying ‘5/5 would break again’

Harris said the Supreme Court decision was “a constitutional right.” “Let’s think about what that means in itself — that something like this would happen in a country founded on the important principles of liberty and liberty,” she continued.

Harris argued, “People don’t have to give up their faith to believe that women should have the ability to make decisions about their own bodies without government interference.”

The vice president also warned that the decision jeopardized other rights, such as access to contraception and same-sex marriage.

“We’re looking at an interpretation of the Constitution that suggests (Judge) Clarence Thomas said out loud the quiet part, that this jeopardizes an individual’s right to make decisions about contraception, jeopardizes the right to marry the person you love,” Harris said. “So as we discuss this issue and think about what it means, understand that it could have a profound impact on just about anyone in our country who has any association or concern about these issues.”