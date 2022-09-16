Kamala Harris stonewalls questions on border crisis for SECOND day in row

<!–

Vice President Kamala Harris ignored a question Friday morning about migrants being dropped off for her stay at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

Harris hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for breakfast before meeting President Joe Biden bilaterally at the White House.

“What was your reaction to the buses that arrived yesterday?” a reporter asked.

Harris and Ramaphosa turned and walked into the residence without answering questions.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott sent two busloads of migrants to Harris’s door on Thursday after the vice president claimed the border was “secure.”

“VP Harris claims our border is ‘secure’ and denies the crisis,” Abbott tweeted, claiming responsibility for the move. “We are sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden administration to do its job and secure the border.”

She declined to answer a similar question about the migrants after making comments at the White House on Thursday.

On Friday, Harris’ husband, second Mr. Doug Emhoff, visited a DC vaccination clinic to get a COVID booster.

He was asked there by a reporter if he had any reaction to the migrants being dropped off outside his DC home.

“Yes, I have a reaction,” he said. ‘I think it was a shame. These are people. These are people. They were supposed to be treated with dignity and respect and they weren’t.’

“And we have so-called leaders in this country who instead of focusing on what’s good for the public in their own state, are using people as pawns for a political stunt,” Emhoff continued. “I think it’s a shame,” he said again.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also orchestrated a plan to send nearly 50 migrants to the tony-liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard on Thursday.

During Friday’s White House briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed her anger that DeSantis and Abbott would commit these political stunts — but said she’d had no phone calls to read when asked if the government had asked Republican governors. to stop.

Yesterday, two Republican governors reportedly lured 100 asylum seekers, including children, onto planes and buses with false premises and then left them thousands of miles away on a busy road with nothing, nothing but Ziploc bags containing their belongings. hand ,’ said Jean-Pierre. ‘These were children. They were mothers. They were fleeing communism. And what have Governor DeSantis and government abbot done to them? They used them as political pawns, treated them like chattels in a cruel, premeditated political stunt.’

Jean-Pierre pointed out how the migrants who ended up on Martha’s Vineyard had been promised job opportunities in Boston.

“These are the kinds of tactics we see from smugglers in places like Mexico and Guatemala,” she said. ‘And for what? A photo op? Because these governors care more about creating political theater than about creating real solutions to help people fleeing communism.”