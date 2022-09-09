Kamala Harris says she’s a ‘space nerd’ before getting cut off from call with NASA astronauts

“Space nerd” Kamala Harris was cut off from her conversation with astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Friday when it orbited out of range.

The vice president, who chairs the National Space Council, was in Houston to lead a group meeting.

Prior to the sit-down, she held an Earth-to-space call with astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins.

But it turns out that phone services can be just as big of a problem in space as they are on Earth.

While Harris asked the astronauts what advice they would give to students interested in aerospace careers, the call fell silent when the station moved out of range.

“We have fallen out of range of our tracking and data relay satellite system,” a NASA announcer explained of the silence. The conversation lasted less than eight minutes.

Harris spoke to the astronauts on a black phone at Mission Control’s flight control center in Houston, Texas.

Still, Harris was enthusiastic about the long-distance conversation and described herself as a “space nerd.”

“I’m so excited to be with you as vice president and head of the Space Council,” she said. “And as an American who’s a space nerd.”

The talk, before breaking off, focused on what the astronauts learned about Earth as they studied it from above.

Meanwhile, at Friday’s National Space Council meeting, Harris announced a new coalition of companies aimed at increasing employment in the space sector, particularly for people from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds.

“This coalition of businesses will work with our community colleges, our technical schools and our unions to help workers learn the skills they need to take on the new jobs. that are created in the aerospace industry,” she said. “And to help our nation lead the way in space.”

The coalition’s work will begin in October 2022 and will be anchored by several major aerospace companies: Blue Origin, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

Other companies participating include Amazon, Jacobs, L3Harris, Planet Labs PBC, Rocket Lab, Sierra Space, Space X and Virgin Orbit.

The group will support three pilot programs on the Space Coast of Florida, Southern California and the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi that focus on “attracting, educating and creating employment, particularly for people from backgrounds traditionally underrepresented in the workforce.” STEM jobs,” the White House said. .

In addition, the Department of Education is providing $1.25 million to provide STEM educational support. STEM is an acronym for “science, technology, engineering and math” skills that are in high demand.

President Joe Biden appointed Harris head of the National Space Council in May 2021.

The council was created by President George HW Bush. After Bush, the council was essentially dissolved until President Donald Trump brought it back in 2017. Mike Pence was chairman when he was vice president.

The group advises the president on space policy.

When Harris took over, her office said she planned to focus on climate change, STEM education and workforce diversity.

The council also laid the groundwork for the launch of the US Space Force.