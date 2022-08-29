Kamala Harris says new space program will ‘benefit mankind and womankind’

Vice President Kamala Harris got off to a politically correct start as she landed in Orlando on Sunday ahead of Monday’s scheduled Artemis I rocket launch.

“The Artemis program is the beginning of the next era of what we have a history and tradition of doing — of vision and inspiring innovation — in ways that will benefit all of humanity and women,” Harris told reporters.

However, on Monday the Artemis I launched was scrubbed due to a temperature problem with one of the engines.

The unmanned launch using the new rocket series will eventually bring humans back to the moon – including the first woman and the first person of color.

The first manned mission is expected to take place in 2024, with missions heading to the moon in 2025.

Harris was asked about the importance of diversity in space when she left Florida on Monday after the launch was delayed.

“So today I spent a lot of time with our astronauts and with members of Space Force – Space Guardians – and students studying STEM. And they come from every background you can think of — young people who are smart, women, people of color,” Harris said.

Vice President Kamala Harris (right) and Second Mr. Doug Emhoff (second from right) pose for photos with astronaut Andre Douglas (left) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida Monday

“And what they bring into the process is experiences that — that’s the range of human experiences. They give perspective that — that covers the range of perspectives that we want to include not only in the mission itself, but how we think about space exploration,” she continued. ‘Because so much space exploration is about science. It’s about research. It’s about testing our ideas about what’s possible and then seeing if it can become reality.’

‘The diversity of thinking that goes with it, the more diverse, the better the result. So it’s very exciting,” the vice president added.

She also noted that “Space Force/NASA have made a really solid commitment to diversity among who participates in the program, who goes and who travels to space.”

“And I think we can all be very proud of that,” Harris added.

Harris also had a bizarre response when asked by a reporter when she left Florida, who “paid the bill” for Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Instead of answering the question, she turned to a topic of conversation previously spoken by the president.

Well, let’s start with this: First of all, many of the same people who are criticizing what we rightly did in honoring a commitment we made to forgive student loan debt are the same people who have voted for a tax cut for the richest Americans,” Harris told reporters before boarding Air Force Two to return to Washington.

A reporter on the tarmac pointed out to the vice president that the administration has not given a “concrete answer” about who will pay for Biden’s decision to forgive $10,000 and $20,000 in student loans from Americans.

“So if we look at who will benefit from this, 90 percent of the people who will benefit from student loan waivers are making less than $75,000 a year, and that debt is the reason they can’t start a family, buy a house, and do their share.” chasing the American dream,” Harris also noted.

The White House played a similar response from Biden during Wednesday’s student loan announcement – with it in a video and tweet.

After announcing the plan to forgive portions of student debt, Biden left the Roosevelt Room when asked if the plan was unfair to Americans who had already paid off their loans.

Biden replied, “Is it fair to people who don’t actually own multi-billion dollar companies to see one of these guys get all the tax breaks? Is that fair? What do you think?’ Biden said, referring to Trump’s 2017 tax package that largely benefited businesses

The White House also went after a group of House Republicans for complaining about the student loan plan while taking advantage of Paycheck Protection Program loan cancellations.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, director of the domestic policy council Susan Rice and deputy director of national economics count Bharat Ramamurti grappled last week with questions about how the plan would be paid for and what it would cost.

Ramamurti returned to the briefing room Friday and estimated the student loan program will cost about $240 billion, if 75 percent of borrowers benefit.