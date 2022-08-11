Kamala Harris’ niece Meena acquires satirical magazine Reductress in estimated eight-figure deal

Meena Harris, niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, revealed last year that her husband gave up his tech-savvy job in San Francisco to be a stay-at-home dad to their two daughters, freeing her up to run feminist children’s books and her business. .

Harris, now 37, told The times in January 2021 that Nikolas Ajagu – whom she met while working in the tech industry – decided that he wanted to become a full-time father to Amara and Leela.

Ajagu has quit his job as Global Head of Partnerships at Facebook to raise their children, she told the newspaper.

On inauguration day, he received praise from sneakerheads for his stylish $2,000 Dior Air Jordan 1s.

“We don’t attribute to the traditional gender role thing in our house,” she said.

Meena Harris is pictured with her Aunt Kamala – the first female, black and South Asian VP

Pictured at the inauguration on January 20, 2021, Ajagu impressed with his rare $2,000 sneakers

“When I think about how I’m raising my children and how I can pass on the lessons and value systems I grew up with, I wonder how I’m going to do it.

“We’ll let in some men along the way — my kids aren’t growing up in an all-female family.”

Meena was raised only by women, telling the paper that she “had only come to realize over the course of my life how unique my upbringing was.”

She added: ‘A feminist household is all I’ve ever known.

“Even the idea of ​​men in power wasn’t something I really learned about until I got into the world of work. Our little family unit was just women, fierce women: my grandmother, my mother, my aunt and me.’

Meena, Kamala and Maya: The family was raised by Shyamala Gopalan, who died in 2009

Her grandmother was Shyamala Gopalan, who died in 2009.

She was a scientist and civil rights activist who graduated from Delhi University at the age of 19, and to avoid an arranged marriage, she went to Berkeley to study endocrinology and nutrition, became a breast cancer researcher and was a member of the special Committee on Breasts of the US President. Cancer.

She divorced her Jamaican husband, Donald Harris, when her daughters Kamala and Maya were seven and five, raising them as a single parent in Oakland, California.

Meena’s mother, Maya, 55, was a single mother when she was 17.

She became a senior policy advisor for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and now works for Kamala, 57 – the first black, the first South Asian and the first woman ever to become vice president.

Maya married Tony West, former associate attorney general of the United States and now chief legal officer of Uber, in 1998.

Meena met her partner while working in the tech industry, after law school

“That was my world,” Harris says. “And when we added more people to the family, I was still very protective and it was clear who raised me: that’s my family.”

She said her childhood home was a place of “love, laughter, food and politics, and give a damn about what’s going on in the world.”

She said her grandmother “didn’t have much patience for mediocrity.”

Ambitious Girl is Meena’s second book

“There was definitely a hard love.

She always taught me, ‘You’ll have to work twice as hard. You will not be handed anything.’ And there was no pampering – we didn’t have a kid’s table on big occasions. You sat at the adults’ table.

“My mother and aunt were raised the same way, with the expectation that a child, regardless of their age, can understand and be part of adult conversations. Or at least learn and listen.’

Meena, like her mother, is a lawyer herself.

She graduated from Stanford and Harvard Law, and previously worked in the policy departments of Slack and Uber.

In addition to writing children’s books, she is now the founder and CEO of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign, an organization inspired by Maya Angelou’s Phenomenal Woman poem.

Her first book, Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea, published last June, was based on her mother and aunt’s childhood and included lessons on activism and community building.

She says her new book Ambitious Girl is designed to inspire young children.

Kamala is pictured holding Amara’s hand on inauguration day as Meena (right) walks alongside

Amara and Leela wore faux fur coats and Doc Marten boots for the ceremony in Washington DC

“Growing up, I learned that ambition is something to celebrate, that it means purpose and determination, having a big idea and running after it, chasing your dreams and having faith in yourself,” she told the paper.

“As I got older, I realized that’s not what society teaches us. Instead, it’s something used to criticize women: ambitious women are “power hungry” or “sharp in the elbows”—things we don’t say about men.

“It’s something I think women are taught to hide.

“I know a lot of women who have political ambitions and want to run for office, but they don’t think they should tell people to downplay your big dreams. As women, we’re taught to hide, reduce, or keep ambition a secret – that’s something to be ashamed of.”

Her aunt’s election as vice president is, Meena said, a boost for all women who have been told they were “too much.”

“We broke that glass ceiling,” she said.

‘Ambition has been achieved. We won.’