Kamala Harris: ‘My pronouns are she/her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit’

Kamala Harris opened a roundtable with disability advocates Tuesday afternoon by announcing her name, gender, gender identity and what she was wearing.

“I’m Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I’m a woman sitting at the table in a blue suit,” the vice president said at the start of the meeting.

The event marked the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

She said the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month is particularly concerned about the effects it could have on Americans with disabilities, claiming the “decision will have a unique impact” on this community.

Self-description of her clothing was seemingly in favor of all participants with visual impairments.

Self-description of her clothing seemingly favored all participants who are visually impaired, but her gender identification sparked criticism from Republicans.

“Okay… but what’s a woman?” Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted in response to a clip of the comments.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote her own parody introduction: I’m Marjorie Taylor Greene. I am a woman. i am a mother. And I’m tired of this [s***].’

Harris sat at the head of the table in her ceremonial office on Tuesday, wearing a mask after coming into close contact with President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“We know that all people with disabilities, of course in the United States, should have full access to reproductive and reproductive health care,” the vice president said. “But these abortion restrictions introduced in our country by extremist so-called leaders in several states will have a disproportionate impact on people with disabilities.”

Harris added Tuesday at the end of the event that the ruling that overturned federal abortion rights in the US “has done so much that the spirit of that principle will be undone.”

Speakers also included Maria Town of the American Association of People with Disabilities; Lydia Brown of the Autistic Women and Nonbinary Network; Robin Wilson-Beattie, founder of the Disability Sexual and Reproductive Health Educator; Dior Vargas of the Disability Rights and Mental Health Advocate; and Sam Crane, director of legal at Quality Trust for Individuals with Disabilities.

The vice president’s office said Harris aims to “highlight the government’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights and how the government has fought and will continue to fight for the physical autonomy and self-determination of all persons with disabilities.” ‘.

In late June, the Supreme Court issued an opinion that overturned the 50-year-old decision protecting abortion at the federal level. Now it is up to states to individually enact and enforce laws regarding access to abortion.

Thirteen states had so-called “trigger laws” that immediately banned abortion when Roe was overthrown this summer.