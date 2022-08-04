Kamala Harris is slammed as a hypocrite after she condemns Brittney Griner’s sentencing

Vice President Kamala Harris has been slammed online as a hypocrite after she condemned Russian officials for sentencing basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

The WNBA star was found guilty on Thursday by a judge who rejected her claim she accidentally brought a marijuana pen into the country. Prosecutors had asked that she be jailed for nine-and-a-half years, six months less than the maximum of 10 years in prison.

Her attorneys say they have ten days to appeal the verdict and sentencing, and that the typical sentence handed down for such a crime is six years.

Following the announcement, Harris tweeted: ‘With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. Sher should be released immediately.’

She added that she and President Joe Biden ‘are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly.’

But almost immediately after she posted her condemnation of Griner’s sentencing, people on Twitter pointed out that she locked up thousands of people on marijuana charges while she was the District Attorney of San Francisco.

As author Tim Young wrote: ‘Brittney Griner got 9 years for drug possession in Russia… which sounds like most of the criminal sentences Kamala Harris got people for the same thing when she was Attorney General of California.’

In fact, as the District Attorney, Harris oversaw more than 1,900 marijuana convictions, and prosecutors in her office convicted people on marijuana charges at a higher rate than her predecessor, according to Mercury News.

She has also previously spoken out against the legalization of marijuana — actively fighting a ballot measure for recreational marijuana use in 2010, when she co-authored the opposition argument in a voter guide.

In 2016, she stayed mum on the issue as a second ballot initiative passed, and she only came out for legalizing marijuana in 2018 — after she was widely considered a presidential contender.

Still, Harris is not the only American prosecutor who has gone after marijuana users in the past.

According to an analysis by the ACLU, marijuana arrests now account for over half of all drug arrests in the United States, and of the 8.2 million marijuana busts between 2001 to 2010, 88 percent were for simply having marijuana.

Similarly, Griner was arrested at the airport in Moscow in February and has been incarcerated ever since, despite failed attempts from the White House to negotiate her release.

Her detention has been widely condemned throughout the United States, and following her sentencing on Thursday, President Joe Biden denounced the sentence and claimed she was ‘wrongfully detained’ – despite her pleading guilty.

He said in a statement: ‘Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.’

Biden also said he would continue to work ‘tirelessly’ to pursue ‘every possible avenue’ to bring her and Paul Whelan – another American imprisoned in Russia – home.

Charge d’Affaires of the US embassy in Russia Elizabeth Rood also called the sentence a ‘miscarriage of justice’ while John Kirby, the US National Security Council Director for Strategic Communications, echoed Biden’s comments.

‘This sentence, this trial just reaffirms what we have been saying all along: Brittney has been wrongfully detained and she needs to be immediately released by Russian authorities so she can be home with her wife, her teammates, and her friends and family and the President is going to stay 100% committed to achieving that outcome,’ he said during an appearance on CNBC.

Terri Carmichael Jackson, WNBPA Executive Director, said in a statement: ‘Today’s verdict and sentence, while inevitable, is disappointing. The unjust decision today is what it is, unjust. It is a terrible blow.’

But many Americans think Griner’s incarceration is fair.

While a nine-year sentence is harsh, they have repeatedly questioned why she brought the drugs into Russia, knowing it was strictly illegal.

Among them is Donald Trump, who said: ‘She went in there loaded up with drugs, into a hostile territory and they are very vigilant with drugs.

‘They don’t like drugs. And she got caught.

‘And now we’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer? One of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many people, many Americans, and he’s going to get a free card and we’re going to get her out.

‘She knew… you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs. She admitted it. It certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade.

‘He is one of the worst in the world and he is going to be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.

On Thursday, Griner sat in the defendant’s cage inside the courtroom throughout the proceedings, relying on an interpreter to whisper to her everything the judge said.

Before the sentence was handed down, she begged for leniency and asked the court to take into consideration her good character.

A judge accepted her plea – finding her guilty on drug possession and smuggling.

They ruled that she committed the crimes purposefully – which she has denied.

She said she did not want to be considered a political pawn, and that bringing the cannabis pen into the country was a simple, ‘honest mistake’.

‘Russia became my second home. I remember vividly coming out of the gym and all the little girls coming out and waiting on me. That’s what kept making me come back here.

‘I want to apologize to my teammates, my club and the city for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought.

‘I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, Phoenix Mercury, the amazing women of the WNBA and my amazing spouse back at home.

‘I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws.

‘I made an honest mistake and I hope that your ruling doesn’t end my life. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics…but I hope that it’s far from this courtroom.

‘I had no intent on breaking Russian law. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime.

‘I hope you can take into account all the documents, the character lists that have been sent in on my behalf.

‘This is my second home. All I wanted to do was win championships and make them proud,’ she said.

Part of the proposed swap with Griner was for Paul Whelan to be released too. He has been in Russian jail on charges of espionage since 2018 (left). Mark Fogel, a teacher who was detained on drugs charges last year, remains incarcerated and is not part of the swap

During closing arguments, her attorneys pleaded for leniency.

‘In sprinting there is Usain Bolt, in Formula 1 Michael Schumacher, and in women’s basketball there is Brittney Griner,’ her lawyer Maria Blagovolina said.

There was speculation Griner would be freed as part of a prisoner swap in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was arrested in the US in 2010

Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners law firm, said that should the court deems it necessary to punish her, Griner should be be treated leniently.

Griner’s family say they have been frustrated with the White House response to the situation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Russia has made a ‘bad faith’ response to the US government’s offer, a counteroffer that American officials don’t regard as serious.

She declined to elaborate.

Griner has acknowledged there were vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage when she was arrested at a Moscow airport.

But she insisted that she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage because she was packing hastily.

‘I still don’t understand how they ended up in my bag,’ she said.

Griner had been prescribed medical marijuana in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, a treatment method that is common among elite athletes because it has fewer side effects than some painkillers.

She played for a Russian women’s basketball team in the WNBA off-season.

As part of the deal, the White House proposed swapping Whelan and Griner, but not Mark Fogel – a teacher who was incarcerated in Russia in 2021 on suspicion of drug smuggling.

His family have begged the Biden administration for help. Many have called for Griner’s release on the basis that marijuana is legal in the US.