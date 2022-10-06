Kamala Harris involved in minor car accident dismissed as ‘mechanical failure’: Report

<!–

Vice President Kamala Harris was reportedly involved in a minor car accident earlier this week that had not been made public until Wednesday night.

Her motorcade hit a curb with enough force to disable one of the car’s wheels late Monday morning, the Washington Post reported.

No one was injured and Harris was reportedly transferred to another vehicle and continued on his route. The Vice President was traveling to the White House at the time.

She was reportedly examined by doctors when she arrived at the White House, who confirmed that Harris was fine.

The incident was apparently described as a ‘mechanical failure’ to senior Secret Service officials.

The driver of her car had overcorrected at a tunnel in the Washington, DC neighborhood of Foggy Bottom.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the US Secret Service and the office of the vice president for further comment.

No one was injured in the reported incident, which occurred late Monday morning in Washington, DC’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Post, “During a protective maneuver Monday, a vehicle in a motorcade suffered a minor overcorrection and struck a curb.”

“The protected was transferred to a secondary vehicle and the motorcade continued to its destination. There were no injuries, he says.

The spokesman explained that the peculiar description of a ‘mechanical failure’ was only in the agents’ first written communication of the incident, and that Secret Service managers were later briefed in conversation.

“Initial radio traffic indicated this was a mechanical failure and that was communicated to agency management by personnel supporting the convoy movement,” Guglielmi told the Post.

‘After the protective movement was completed, management was verbally updated with additional relevant facts that the vehicle struck a kerb.’