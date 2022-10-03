Kamala Harris ignores question about giving away Hurricane Ian aid based on ‘equity’

Vice President Kamala Harris dodged a question about a statement she made, saying aid to communities affected by the devastating Hurricane Ian must be based on “equality.”

Harris was asked by a reporter at the 51st annual Phoenix Awards, a dinner hosted Saturday night in Washington by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, “Vice President, can you clarify what you meant by hurricane control equality?”

The vice president, despite looking directly at the reporter, did not respond to the question and walked away with a security detail, according to Fox news.

This comes after the vice president, a Democrat, was heavily criticized for saying it is people of color and lower-income communities who “are most affected by these extremes.” [weather] condition.’

Christina Pushaw, Rapid Response Leader for Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, called Vice President Harris’ statements inaccurate, adding, “Her rhetoric is causing unnecessary panic and needs clarification. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background.”

Pushaw encouraged her followers who need help in the wake of the hurricane to call 1-800-621-3362 or log on to Disasterassistance.gov.

She continued her original post by saying, “The @VP should also correct what she said. A real journalist would simply ask her to clarify what she meant by those remarks and why she misrepresented the emergency services.’

Speaking at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday, Harris said it is people of color and lower-income communities who are “being most affected by these extremes.” [weather] condition.’

The devastation wrought by Florida came into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the US

It flooded homes on both coasts of the state, cut off the only access road to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier, and cut off electricity for 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utilities. .

Harris, 57, was discussing climate change with actress Priyanka Chopra in Washington, DC when she made her comments.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, DC

Harris said of the relief: ‘We need to approach this in a way that’s about giving resources based on equality, understanding that we’re fighting for equality, but we also need to fight for equality’

The vice president continued: “I know we are all thinking of the families in Florida and Puerto Rico with… [Hurricane] Fiona and what we need to do to help them in terms of immediate response and help.”

She continued: “We have to approach this in a way that is about giving resources on an equal basis, recognizing that we are fighting for equality, but we also have to fight for equality.”

Harris added: “Understanding that not everyone starts in the same place, and if we want people to be in the same place, sometimes we have to take those differences into account.”

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, joined in and called Harris.

He commented on Ryan Fournier, the founder of Students for Trump’s tweet about Harris. Musk said aid should be given “according to the greatest need, not by race or anything else.”

Fournier had tweeted, “You can’t make this up. Kamala Harris said the government will provide hurricane resources “on an equity basis” by sending funds to “communities of color.” I think everyone is just screwed.’

Later on her Twitter feed, Pushaw announced that Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis had awarded $1 million from Florida’s Disaster Fund to eligible organizations helping victims.

Earlier this week, Harris was in South Korea to visit the DMZ border that separates the south from the north on the peninsula

Vice President Harris met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol – the pair issued a joint statement condemning the missile launches from North Korea that took place during the visit

This week, Harris made headlines during a visit to South Korea for all the wrong reasons when she falsely touted the “strong alliance” the US has with the “Republic of North Korea.”

North Korea fired missiles before and after Harris’s visit to the peninsula, setting a record pace in weapons testing this year as it heightens the threat of a credible nuclear force that could hit the United States and its allies.

Pyongyang also conducted the first intercontinental ballistic missile test for the first time since 2017.

North Korea’s nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches have long been banned by the United Nations Security Council.

Despite these gaffes, President Joe Biden said at a White House event on Friday, “Kamala won’t be the last woman to become vice president or president.”