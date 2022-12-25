Kamala Harris gives migrants the cold shoulder when two busloads are dumped outside VP’s home

Vice President Kamala Harris gave dozens of migrants the cold shoulder after two busloads were dumped outside her D.C. residence on Christmas Eve — one of the coldest nights on record.

The group stood outside in the 18-degree freezing cold and some wore only T-shirts, CNN reported. Some were given blankets and placed in another bus bound for a local church.

It remains unclear who is responsible for sending the migrants to the Naval Observatory on Saturday night in dangerously cold temperatures on Christmas Eve, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott admitted sending buses of migrants north in September, too to a location outside Harris’ house. .

Late Saturday night, three buses of asylum seekers sent by Abbott were on their way to New York but had to be diverted due to weather, CNN’s Noah Gray tweeted.

The tweet said: ‘Amy Fischer of Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network tells me the 3 buses [sic] of asylum seekers were sent through Texas and originally headed to New York but ‘shifted to DC due to weather’, buses [sic] the collection was from the DC government – the migrants were bussed to a church in DC.”

The migrants stood near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve

Three hours earlier, Gray said a man had told him he had “traveled from Texas for two days and was from Ecuador.”

“He said he was glad to be here,” Gray said. “Bus carrying children and women – moved to another bus by emergency workers on the ground after briefly standing outside in 14 degrees.”

Early Saturday evening, an administrative official said two buses of migrants had been transported to local shelters, but more buses had arrived and the migrants had been dropped outside the vice president’s residence at Naval Observatory.

Tatiana Laborde, general manager of the international nonprofit humanitarian organization SAMU First Response, said the DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas since the arrival of the migrants in April. She explained that freezing temperatures and Christmas Eve holidays are “no different.”

“We always welcome people here with open arms,” ​​Laborde added.

Abbott is not the only politician who has been a staunch opponent of Biden’s immigration policies. Three other Republican governors have also shown their contempt, flying migrants north on a bus or flying north this year in a show of defiance, CNN rreports.

The tweet CNN’s Noah Gray posted during the arrival of busloads of new migrants arriving outside VP Kamala Harris DC’s home

The asylum seekers stood in dangerously cold temperatures, many lacked proper clothing and were covered in blankets that were handed out

On Friday, the Border Patrol reported more than 233,000 encounters with migrants in November – the highest total ever recorded in November and a 33 percent increase from the same time last year.

Encounters are counted as a combination of Border Patrol field workers and Border Patrol agents turning people away trying to cross the border or detaining them after entering illegally.

Under mounting pressure to resolve the crisis, the Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to postpone the end of Covid-era Title 42 — which makes it easier for the US to deport undocumented migrants — until after the vacation.

The Biden-Harris team is currently under scrutiny for the chaos at the US-Mexico border, as thousands of migrants are expected to try to seek asylum or sneak through.

Desperate migrants huddled at bus stops and pitched makeshift tents in freezing temperatures in El Paso after their long and treacherous journeys to Texas.

After battling marauding cartels, walking through dangerous jungles and cramming onto overcrowded fishing boats, many of the exhausted asylum seekers told DailyMail.com they were relieved to have reached the US before the imminent end of Covid-19 rules. era.

Title 42 was due to expire on Wednesday, but Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted its end, and the Biden administration later asked the Supreme Court to keep it in effect until December 27. The Supreme Court has yet to respond.

Migrants’ rush to cross while Title 42 is in effect may seem contradictory, as the policy makes it easier for the US to deport undocumented migrants. But many expected that lifting it would make crossing more difficult, at least temporarily, because of the increased number of migrants and the military presence at the border.

More than 400 National Guard troops were deployed on Tuesday before the expected end of the policy, forcing dozens more asylum seekers to flee to the border to avoid grim clashes.

Officials said 2,500 migrants arrived in El Paso daily over the weekend, a figure that could rise to “4,000, 5,000, maybe 6,000.”

Many believe that number could be even higher when Title 42 ends, with Axios reporting There could be 14,000 daily crossings.

At Cape Hart Washington Post column, he writes that Harris had “an outstanding year,” saying, “President Biden’s electoral right-hand man ends a stellar year filled with domestic storms and high-wire diplomacy.”

He first cited Harris’s performance at the Munich security conference in February, where she raised the alarm about the impending Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, Harris was downright mocked because he said Europe had enjoyed ’70 years of peace and security’ since World War II.

Harris has dealt with other blunders, including mixing up North and South Korea in a speech while overlooking the DMZ, and stumbling through a job development speech.

She also passionately defended her role in defending abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs ruling,

According to excerpts published from a new book covering the first two years of the Biden administration by Politics on Tuesday, Biden called Harris a “work in progress” and became angry with her and Second Lord Doug Emhoff after hearing their complaints about her role in the administration.

Friday night temperatures are expected to dip to 19F in El Paso, where sidewalks serve as living quarters outside a bus station for some migrants who can’t find a place in the city’s expanding network of overcrowded shelters.

Across the border from El Paso in Ciudad Juárez, a group of Venezuelan migrants took refuge from the cold under blankets next to a bonfire in a dirt alley near a crumbling wall of cinder blocks.

‘We’re from the coast [of Venezuela] with lots of sun and the cold hits us [here],” said 22-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, who was born in La Guaira on the Caribbean coast. “The bomb shelter here is very full… Which means it’s our turn to have a little bonfire here.”

Those who luckily find shelter often find themselves in cramped, cramped places

He and others said they would like to know if the US will lift restrictions on migrants seeking asylum at the border.

Title 42 applies to all nationalities, but mainly affects people from countries such as Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and, more recently, Venezuela.

Immigration advocates have filed a lawsuit to end the use of Title 42. They say the policy goes against US and international obligations to people fleeing persecution and is outdated now that Covid treatments have improved.

Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, warning that an increase in migration would take a toll on public services and create an “unprecedented disaster.”

In El Paso, members of the Texas National Guard have taken up positions on orders from the state, while volunteers and law enforcement fear some migrants will succumb to the cold. Night time temperatures have been in the 30’s and will get even colder in the days to come.

Elsewhere, hundreds of migrants formed a makeshift encampment — using black plastic bags for crude tents — and lined up for hot drinks at a park in Matamoros, Mexico, near Brownsville, Texas.

Shivering after his recent expulsion from the US, a former Venezuelan Navy military police officer, Carlos Hernandez, recounted how he, his wife and their three-year-old daughter recently struggled through the cold border river, only to return after reaching the other side.

Hernandez said he argued with superiors in Venezuela for denying orders to take action against government opponents in the Navy. He said he hoped to cross again and eventually reach Canada.

“It was very cold,” he said of the river crossing.

Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then shocking train rides north to the US border.