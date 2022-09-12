Kamala Harris claims southern border is sealed in yet another word salad

Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized in her ‘Meet the Press’ interview on Sunday that the border between the US and Mexico is safe.

Harris blamed the Trump administration for a “broken” immigration system.

“I think there’s no question that we need to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said. “The border is safe, but we also have a broken immigration system, especially the last four years before we came in, and that needs to be fixed.”

“We are going to ensure that two million people cross this border for the first time. Are you sure this border is secure?’ interviewer Chuck Todd pressed the vice president into the interview.

“We have a secure border in the sense that it’s a priority for every country, including ours in our government,” Harris replied.

“But there are still many problems we are trying to solve,” she added, calling for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

The vice president’s public comments are often littered with running sentences that are difficult to follow. “You have to go and you have to be able to get where you need to be to do the work and go home,” she said in another muddle during a transportation speech in mid-July.

President Biden has appointed Harris to tackle the “root causes” of immigration, but so far border agents have made more than 2 million detentions at the border, an all-time high for this fiscal year, which ends in October. That number surpassed the already historic 1.7 million meetings in fiscal year 2021.

Harris tried to blame Congress and Texas, where she gave the interview, rather than the government.

“We don’t have that in place because people play politics in a state like this and in Congress.”

“By the way, you want to talk about bipartisanship on an issue that was once a bipartisan issue, both in terms of Republican senators and even presidents,” she added.

Governor Greg Abbott transports migrants to liberal cities like Washington, DC and New York in a political play designed to show them what Texas has felt.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey followed suit. The political move prompted DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to enlist the help of the National Guard to deal with the influx of migrants, calling the case a “humanitarian crisis.”

A man shows a sign that reads: ‘Emigration is not a crime, it is a right. We want free transit’, during the walk of hundreds of migrants, most of them Central Americans, in a caravan from the town of Tapachula, in Chiapas, southern Mexico, August 31, 2022

A group of migrants, mostly Central Americans, march in a large caravan from the town of Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, September 3, 2022. Every 24 hours, caravans of migrants from at least a dozen countries enter through the southern border of Mexico. Mexico with Guatemala

NYC Mayor Eric Adams echoed that sentiment, asking for help to deal with the influx of migrants to his city.

With one month to go into the fiscal year, nearly 750 border crossings have died making the perilous journey north to the U.S.

July saw nearly 200,000 encounters, down for the second month in a row after four months of increases culminating in May with a record 241,116 encounters.

August figures should be released shortly.